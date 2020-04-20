10 Images
PHOTOS: Nurses on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19
Registered nurse Patty Pinedo takes the temperature of resident Sally Kimani as she enters a West L.A. hotel that has been turned into housing for the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
CHULA VISTA, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2020: A nurse gets help putting on her personal protective equipment before heading into a negative pressure room to administer care for a COVID-19 patient, at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in Chula Vista, Calif., on April 10, 2020. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) (Marcus Yam/Marcus Yam/Marcus Yam/Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and other first responders from Laguna Beach, Santa Ana and Irvine thank healthcare workers for their efforts to combat COVID-19 at Mission Hospital (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Red Cross nurse Edith Fernandez, right, tends to blood donor, Cheri Adams as USC Athletics and the Red Cross host a blood drive to help maintain a stable blood supply during the coronavirus pandemic at USC’s Galen Center. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 16: Marsha Santini, RN at UCLA Medical Center along with fellow nurses and supporters gather to protest the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the reuse of decontaminated N-95 respirators for frontline health care workers during this COVID-19 pandemic, at the UCLA Ronald Regan Medical Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) (Jason Armond/Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Nurse Practitioner Christine Alberto puts on protective gear before she and other health professionals prepare to go outside of the COVID Cabana, the name for the COVID-19 testing tent, to test a patient while they sit in their car parked next to the tent at Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines in San Diego. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Medical personnel from St. Jude Medical Center stand clustered on the sidewalk as Fullerton and Brea Firefighters, EMS and Police join together in a show of support for healthcare workers outside of the St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic at Glendale Adventist Hospital in Glendale gather outside the facility for a tribute to their work by Glendale police and fire personnel. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
UC Irvine Medical Center health care workers bang on the windows in a return of gratitude as they watch about 25 Orange County first responders vehicles participate in a drive-by parade of gratitude as they battle COVID-19 at the hospital. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Adams, a registered nurse, joins fellow healthcare workers outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government’s in reaction to the Covid 19 outbreak. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
