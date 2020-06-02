8 Images
Peaceful protests throughout Southern California
Jessica Jordan takes a knee as she joins other protesters at Sunset & Vine in Hollywood on Tuesday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
More than 1,000 demonstrators, many holding signs, gathered at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street on Tuesday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Diego Martinez takes a knee in front of LAPD officers at Sunset and Vine in Hollywood on Tuesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
LAPD Cmdr. Gerald Woodyard takes a knee with clergy members from the Los Angeles area as they participate in a march and demonstration outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti walks out to address protesters and clergy members outside LAPD headquarters on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside L.A. City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Law enforcement officers stand on the steps of L.A. City Hall as protesters gather downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march peacefully in downtown Los Angeles outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
