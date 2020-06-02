Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
HOLLYWOOD CA. JUNE 1, 2020 - Jessica Jordan takes a knee as she joins other protesters at Sunset & Vine in Hollywood, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. More than 1,000 demonstrators, many holding signs, gathered at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street late Tuesday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Peaceful protests throughout Southern California

Jessica Jordan takes a knee as she joins other protesters at Sunset & Vine in Hollywood on Tuesday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
More than 1,000 demonstrators, many holding signs, gathered at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street on Tuesday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Diego Martinez takes a knee in front of LAPD officers at Sunset and Vine in Hollywood on Tuesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
LAPD Cmdr. Gerald Woodyard takes a knee with clergy members from the Los Angeles area as they participate in a march and demonstration outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti walks out to address protesters and clergy members outside LAPD headquarters on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside L.A. City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Law enforcement officers stand on the steps of L.A. City Hall as protesters gather downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march peacefully in downtown Los Angeles outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
