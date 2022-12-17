Remembering P-22

Photos of the mountain lion P-22, who lived in L.A. and became the face of an international campaign to save California’s threatened puma population.
Months after turning up looking sickly and suffering from mange in 2014, Griffith Park’s resident mountain lion was looking much healthier. (National Park Service)
Cylin Busby and Damon Ross spotted a mountain lion outside of their Los Feliz home. The couple believed it to be P-22. (Damon Ross)
Shellie Collier, lead volunteer for the National Wildlife Federation, walks with a cardboard cutout of P-22, on April 22 near the location of the future Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills. Collier was attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the wildlife crossing. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Undated photo of P-22 taken with a remote camera in Griffith Park. (Michael Ordeñana/Natural History Museum)
When recaptured in mid-December 2015, P-22 appeared to be healthy and had recovered from a serious bout with mange. This image was taken before he was sedated. (National Park Service)
P-22 at 1:09 a.m. on Dec.19, 2016, in Griffith Park. (Miguel Ordenana)
The mountain lion also known as P-22 is feeding on the carcass of a mule deer in Griffith Park on Dec. 4, 2014. (National Park Service)
A surveillance image of P-22 on the grounds near the Los Angeles Zoo on March 2, 2016. An adult female koala named Killarney went missing from her zoo habitat March 3. Animal care staff looked for the animal and found portions of her remains inside the zoo. There is no definite photo or video evidence that P-22, the mountain lion that lives in Griffith Park, was the cause of her disappearance, but the mountain lion was seen on zoo surveillance video on grounds the night before she died. (Los Angeles Zoo)