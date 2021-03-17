Photos | New playground dedicated on 30th anniversary of Latasha Harlins’ death
Column: The killing of Latasha Harlins was 30 years ago. Not enough has changed
Los Angeles City Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson, right, and Curren Price visit with Ruth Harlins, 79, left, grandmother of Latasha Harlins. Family, close friends and community members marked the 30th anniversary since her death and announced the naming of the playground at the Algin Sutton Recreation Center at 8800 S. Hoover St. in her honor. Latasha and her friends played in the park as children. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Janice Duncan, creative producer for the documentary film “A Love Song for Latasha,” which scored an Oscar nomination, places a portrait of Latasha Harlins with flowers before a news conference. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ruth Harlins is comforted by Latasha’s brother, Vester Acoff, and Latasha’s best friend, Tybie O’Bard, right, as Sophia Nahli Allison, director of “A Love Song for Latasha,” reaches for her hand. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Tybie O’Bard, 45, left, best friend of Latasha Harlins, hugs Latasha’s cousin Shinese Harlins Kilgore after she made a passionate speech about Latasha at the Algin Sutton Recreation Center. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ruth Harlins gets roses from Harlins Kilgore. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Project Islamic Hope Chief Executive Najee Ali, Harlins Kilgore and O’Bard, left to right, hold the banner replica of a sign dedicating the playground to Latasha Harlins. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ruth Harlins talks about missing Latasha every day. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)