Photos | The Golden State Killer and his victims’ march toward justice

The Golden State Killer and his victims’ march toward justice
At his sentencing in August, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. rises from his wheelchair to apologize to his victims. (Santiago Mejia / Pool Photo)
Joseph James DeAngelo, right, speaks with public defender Joseph Cress at the end of the second day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse. (Santiago Mejia / Pool Photo)
A photo of Claude Snelling is projected onto a screen as his daughter, Elizabeth Hupp, makes a victim impact statement. Joseph James DeAngelo killed Snelling in 1975. (Santiago Mejia / Pool Photo)
Joseph James DeAngelo in a cell. ()
Gay Hardwick, left, is comforted by her spouse, Bob Hardwick, and San Joaquin County Dist. Atty. Tori Verber Salazar during the second day of victim impact statements with Joseph James DeAngelo. (Santiago Mejia / Pool Photo)
Melanie Barbeau holds a photograph of victims Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez during the arraignment of Joseph James DeAngelo. (Randy Pench / Sacramento Bee)
Debbi McMullan, left, and Melanie Barbeau confront Joseph James DeAngelo at the Sacramento County Courthouse. DeAngelo killed McMullan’s mother. (Santiago Mejia / Pool Photo)
Joseph James DeAngelo in April 1983 at his Citrus Heights, Calif., home with a visiting niece, a daughter of James Huddle. On the wall is a photograph of DeAngelo’s wife and infant child. (Jim Huddle)