Procession for firefighter killed in El Dorado fire
Fire and law enforcement officers salute as a hearse carrying fallen firefighter Charles Morton, who died battling the El Dorado fire, passes in a procession from the San Bernardino County coroner’s office in San Bernardino to an Orange County mortuary. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Mourners are escorted to their automobiles at a procession for fallen firefighter Charles Morton, 39, who died last week battling the El Dorado fire. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
The casket of fallen Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Charles Morton is wheeled to a hearse at the San Bernardino County coroner’s office in San Bernardino en route to an Orange County mortuary. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
San Bernardino National Forest officer Mark Munoz Jr., left, and Samantha Gardner comfort each other at a procession for fallen firefighter Charles Morton. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
San Bernardino National Forest officers Stephanie Childs, left, Samantha Gardner and Jill Moore comfort one another at a procession for fallen firefighter Charles Morton at the San Bernardino County coroner’s office in San Bernardino. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Officers from the San Bernardino National Forest and various fire and law enforcement agencies line the route of a procession for fallen hotshot Charles Morton. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)