Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Ranch fire burns in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River.
7 Images

Ranch Fire in Azusa threatens homes

The Ranch fire burns in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River. (Luis Sincoi/Los Angeles Times)

A man walks by a row of homes as the Ranch Fire burns in the hills of Azusa Thursday.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

People watch the Ranch fire burn in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River near Azusa. (Luis Sincoi/Los Angeles Times)

A firefighting helicopter makes an approach to drop water on the Ranch fire in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River near Azusa. (Luis Sincoi/Los Angeles Times)

The Ranch fire burns in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River near Azusa on Thursday. (Luis Sincoi/Los Angeles Times)

A man walks by a row of homes as the Ranch Fire burns in the hills of Azusa Thursday.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

A helicopter makes a water drop as the Ranch Fire burns in the hills of Azusa. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

1/7