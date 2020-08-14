Ranch Fire in Azusa threatens homes

The Ranch fire burns in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River. (Luis Sincoi/Los Angeles Times)
A man walks by a row of homes as the Ranch Fire burns in the hills of Azusa Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
People watch the Ranch fire burn in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River near Azusa. (Luis Sincoi/Los Angeles Times)
A firefighting helicopter makes an approach to drop water on the Ranch fire in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River near Azusa. (Luis Sincoi/Los Angeles Times)
The Ranch fire burns in the hills above a cluster of homes along the San Gabriel River near Azusa on Thursday. (Luis Sincoi/Los Angeles Times)
A helicopter makes a water drop as the Ranch Fire burns in the hills of Azusa. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)