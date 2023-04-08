Snowbound gallery
Epic snowfall at Mammoth Lakes has become a nightmare for residents of this California ski resort community.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: In an aerial view, snowboarders walk (BOTTOM) and cars drive in the Sierra Nevada mountains, near snowbanks piled up from new and past storms, after yet another storm system brought heavy snowfall further raising the snowpack on March 29, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. The Pacific storm delivered widespread rain and mountain snow to the U.S. west coast in Northern California and Oregon. After years of drought, the state snowpack average for California may hit an all time record from the several feet of new snow which fell during the storm in parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Nearby Mammoth Mountain ski resort announced today it has received the highest amount of total snow at the Main Lodge for any season, with 695 total inches, after at least 28 inches of new snow fell during the storm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA -April 3, 2023: A home on Juniper Road is reduced to ruble after a propane tank exploded last week in the early morning hours on April 3, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. No one was home at the time.Propane tanks that are covered in snow and ice run the risk of exploding. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA -April 3, 2023: Long time resident Steve Scarles paid more than $11,000 to have crews remove snow from his entombed home after the onslaught of snow storms on April 3, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. He is worried about the amount of snow still remaining on the roof of his garage and the surrounding driveway.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA -April 3, 2023: A resident clears snow off the roof of his entombed home after recent winter storms dumped record amounts of snow in the area on April 3, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A person tries to dig their car out of a snow bank in Mammoth Lakes. The mountain has received 40 - 54 inches from the latest storm and has already surpassed last year’s season snowfall total of 310 inches at the Main Lodge and 419 inches at the summit. (Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA -April 3, 2023: Patricia Cervantez comforts her frightened dog Stella after she scampered back into their red-tagged apartment through an unlocked front door on April 3, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. Cervantez, a house keeper, has lived in the affordable housing for 16 years, but after the recent snow storms, her apartment building sustained structural damage and was red-tagged. She was given 20 minutes to leave. Ten families had to leave the building without given any resources for temporary housing. One tenant decided to stay. Cervantez is staying with a friend nearby, but the apartment is crowded with seven other family members already living there.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)