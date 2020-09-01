Tensions rise after officers kill man in South Los Angeles

Residents face off with L.A. County sheriff’s deputies on Monday night, hours after officers fatally shot a man in South Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Residents confront L.A. County sheriff’s deputies after officers fatally shot a Black man in the South L.A. neighborhood of Westmont. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said the man killed Monday had fled officers and struck one of them during a pursuit. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Family and friends of the man killed are held back by yellow tape Monday in South L.A. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)