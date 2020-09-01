Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tensions rise after officers kill man in South Los Angeles

Fatal shooting of Black man by L.A. Sheriff’s deputies sparks protests, questions

Residents face off with L.A. County sheriff’s deputies on Monday night, hours after officers fatally shot a man in South Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Residents confront L.A. County sheriff’s deputies after officers fatally shot a Black man in the South L.A. neighborhood of Westmont. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said the man killed Monday had fled officers and struck one of them during a pursuit. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Family and friends of the man killed are held back by yellow tape Monday in South L.A. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

