17 Images
The coronavirus fight at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital
Where doctors and nurses epitomize care and compassion.
Registered nurse Sandy Valle, left, emergency medical technician Javier Gonzalez and nurse Michelle Kim work in a triage tent at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Dr. Oscar Casillas puts on his isolation gown in the emergency department at MLK Community Hospital. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Quinnece Washington, a new nurse at MLK Community Hospital, works with COVID-19 patients. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Dr. Oscar Casillas talks to an ER patient at the hospital in the Willowbrook neighborhood of South Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Dr. Oscar Casillas, left, and registered nurse Jesse Lynwood, center, work with an ER patient. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Darnell Baker, an environmental services worker, cleans a room that harbored the coronavirus in the emergency department. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A patient struggling to breathe is hooked up to monitors in the emergency department. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Registered nurse Sandy Valle is working inside the triage tent during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Registered nurse Joshua Barba runs to help a COVID-19 patient at MLK Community Hospital. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Patient care technician Rakeem Addison, wiping his forehead, heats up his lunch in the breakroom of the COVID-19 unit. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Patient care technician Rakeem Addison comforts a non-COVID-19 patient at the hospital. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Nurses Amanda Hamilton, left, and Naomi Okonofua work on a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Doctors and nurses tend to a patient in the intensive care unit. The man had stopped breathing, but the team revived him. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Alessandro Garcia, left, cleans respiratory therapist Janssen Redondo’s mask in the ICU. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
ICU nurse Naomi Okonofua, wearing full personal protective equipment, cares for a COVID-19 patient. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Nurse Naomi Okonofua, left, and Dr. Anthony Arredondo work together in the ICU with a COVID-19 patient. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Registered nurse Michelle Kim pulls off her gloves while working inside the triage tent at MLK Community Hospital. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
1/17