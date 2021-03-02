Vintage postcards show busy and wide Los Angeles streets
Don’t even think about jaywalking on these wide, car-friendly Los Angeles streets.
Jaywalk? In that mess? No thanks. This undated vintage postcard shows a bustling Wilshire Boulevard near the Bullocks Wilshire building. (Los Angeles Times)
The back of the unsent Wilshire postcard describes the boulevard as the “Fifth Avenue of the West, with its many smart shops, restaurants and famous hotels. ... It is considered one of the most heaviest traveled thoroughfares in the world.” (Los Angeles Times)
Streetcars, horse-drawn carriages, automobiles — pedestrians beware. (Los Angeles Times)
The postcard appears to be addressed to someone aboard a ship docked in San Francisco. (Los Angeles Times)
The Eastern Columbia and other landmark buildings can be seen on this vintage postcard, along with a very broad way indeed. Watch your step. (Los Angeles Times)