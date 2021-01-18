Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vintage postcards show oil derricks in the L.A. area
Vintage postcards showing L.A.-area oil fields

Vintage postcards show a very different Venice Beach and Whittier landscape, with oil derricks everywhere. Much of Los Angeles history is tied up in oil.

