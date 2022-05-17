L.A.’s Big Debate: Homelessness

Watch L.A.’s Big Debate on May 20 at 6 p.m. to find out how Los Angeles mayoral candidates plan to tackle our city’s homeless crisis. Hosted by the L.A. Times and KCRW, this livestream debate is the only event during the 2022 election season where leading candidates will focus solely on the topic of homelessness — a top issue among L.A. voters.



This debate is moderated by L.A. Times columnist and host of The Times Podcast Gustavo Arellano, and KCRW’s housing and homelessness reporter Anna Scott. To learn more about the election and who’s running for mayor, visit latimes.com.