10 spots that capture the spirit of the American Southwest
Anyone who says the journey is the best part, not the destination, could have been talking about the American Southwest.
It has so much geographic, topographic and demographic diversity that you want to stop in almost every town, eat at every restaurant or sometimes just stop and admire the beautiful skies, the stunning mountains, the sturdy plants.
And then there are the people.
Latinos have lived there for over 425 years. Some can trace their heritage to the Spanish settlers who arrived in New Mexico before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock. Others are just putting down roots.
On my road trip to check in on Latinos during this election year, I wanted to see it all.
I couldn’t, of course. But through 3,000 miles across seven states in seven days, I found so much beauty that I frequently forgot my original mission. Here are some of my favorite spots.
Border Field State Park
The Little Frisco
Grand Candela
El Paso shooting victims memorial at Jim Crouch Park
Hatch Chile Sales
Rosales Produce
Sociedad Protección Mutua de Trabajadores Unidos Concilio Superior
Atrevida Beer Co.
Lindo Michoacán
Mitla Cafe
