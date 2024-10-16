Advertisement
Caminos del Southwest: A road trip through Latino America

Seven days. Seven states. Nearly 3,000 miles. Gustavo Arellano talks to Latinos across the Southwest about their hopes, fears and dreams in this election year.

By Gustavo Arellano 
Illustrations by 
Elias Stein
Animation by 
Li Anne Liew
In early August, my editors came to me with an idea: Go around the country and ask Latinos whom they plan to vote for and why.

I said no.

Politicos and the media have long been obsessed with the so-called Latino vote. I didn’t need to drive around aimlessly and ask people whether they support Kamala Harris or Donald Trump to know that Latinos are as diverse in their political opinions as non-Latinos, if not more so.

This series isn’t that. And that’s why I eventually agreed to do it.

Over seven days, across seven states and nearly 3,000 miles, I checked in with Latinos across the American Southwest about where they are in their lives, not where they’ll be on election day.

We discussed politics, of course: How could you not, as we near a presidential election that could be the most consequential ever? But it was mostly background noise as people spoke about their hopes, fears and dreams as Latinos in a country that hasn’t historically made things easy for us, in a year we can make or break democracy, depending on whom you ask.

These are their stories.

Tumbleweed
Elias Stein / For The Times

The ‘Latino vote’ is a myth. My road trip through the Southwest tells a more complex story

Elias Stein / For The Times

Arizona mining country produced Latino leaders for L.A. Now, some are staying

Elias Stein / For The Times

The anti-Latino massacre that America quickly forgot casts a long shadow in El Paso

Trump or Harris? For these New Mexico farmers, the more pressing question is survival

Bridging the generational divide with the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights group

Elias Stein / For The Times

In Colorado Springs, a Club Q hero and his wife become local leaders

Sunflower

The 2024 doom scroll is overwhelming. The open road offers hope, optimism and sunflowers

Participants in the 2023 Latino Youth Leadership Conference.

These young Latinos are trying to transform Nevada politics. Apathy is their biggest enemy

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

At the cafe that inspired Taco Bell, ‘I’m afraid to talk politics. ... It’s so divisive now’

10 spots that capture the spirit of the American Southwest

Credits

Writer: Gustavo Arellano
Editor: Cindy Chang
Copy editor: Lee Rogers
Design director: Taylor Le
Photo editor: Kelvin Kuo
Illustration: Elias Stein
Animation: Li Anne Liew
Gustavo Arellano

Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond. He previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy.

