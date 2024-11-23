Here are 6 Thanksgiving food giveaways across Los Angeles
Whether it’s the first year or the fourth decade, organizations across Los Angeles want to give back to their communities and are holding food giveaways for Thanksgiving.
The end of the year can be stressful but there are several organizations that want to make Thanksgiving easier. From Highland Park to Wilmington to Mariachi Plaza, food donated by local businesses will be available for pickup. The giveaway at Chasen Dreams Foundation in Hyde Park requires advanced registration for people to pick up their food.
Be Nice, Have Fun
Highland Park Art school
Thursday, Nov. 28 - Thanksgiving Day
10:00 AM — end of supply
Local businesses, volunteers, and community partners will serve warm food to-go while supplies last. Local sponsors include La Sirena: Apparel and Goods Inspired by the LBC lifestyle; Joy on York : Restaurant; Crush and Touch: Art Supply Store and more.
For more information, contact shopbenicehavefun@gmail.com or call (323) 681-2788 and ask for Destinie Escobedo.
Jackson Limo Foundation, Turkey and Meal Giveaway
Hyde Park Giveaway
The Jackson Limo Foundation is celebrating its 42nd Annual Turkey Giveaway and this year it will be hosted in the parking lot of the Crenshaw Plaza Center (formally Ralphs parking area). Participants will be given a turkey and the essential fixings. For more information or questions email jacksonlimofoundation@gmail.com or call (323) 296-8742.
Fiesta para La Comunidad at Mariachi Plaza
Boyle Heights Giveaway
Saturday, Nov. 23
10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
While supplies last, the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA is giving away a free Thanksgiving tote bag and a turkey at its 10th Annual Fiesta para La Comunidad at Mariachi Plaza.
Friends of Puvunga, Basket Giveaway
Long Beach Giveaway
Saturday, Nov. 23
2:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Friends of Puvungna will provide fresh food baskets at Cal State Long Beach. For more information, contact: Friendsofpuvungna@gmail.com
310 Barbershop, 1st Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway
Wilmington Giveaway
Sunday, Nov. 24
12 p.m.
310 Barber is hosting its first Thanksgiving giveaway event for the Wilmington community offering one free turkey or chicken per household. For more information, contact (310) 503-6011.
Chasen Dreams Foundation, Turkey giveaway (Registration Required)
Hyde Park Giveaway
Tuesday, Nov. 26
2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
The Chasen Dreams Foundation is hosting its first turkey giveaway for the South Los Angeles community. Participants are asked to pre-register for the event online. For more information call (323) 596-3133 or email info@cashendreamsfoundation.org
