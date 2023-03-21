Photos: Three-day strike shuts down LAUSD, halting class for 420,000 students

Share
The nation’s second-largest school district ground to a halt Tuesday as 30,000 service employees — joined in sympathy by about 30,000 teachers — walked off the job to begin an anticipated three-day strike in demand of higher wages.
Despite persistent rain, picketing began in the predawn hours at a Van Nuys bus yard, then spread to locations throughout the district, which closed all of its schools in response to the walkout, leaving 420,000 students without classes.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.