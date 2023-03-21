California

Photos: Three-day strike shuts down LAUSD, halting class for 420,000 students

LAUSD employees rally on the first day of three day strike in front of LAUSD Headquarters in Los Angeles.
LAUSD employees rally on the first day of three day strike in front of LAUSD Headquarters in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
The nation’s second-largest school district ground to a halt Tuesday as 30,000 service employees — joined in sympathy by about 30,000 teachers — walked off the job to begin an anticipated three-day strike in demand of higher wages.

Despite persistent rain, picketing began in the predawn hours at a Van Nuys bus yard, then spread to locations throughout the district, which closed all of its schools in response to the walkout, leaving 420,000 students without classes.

LAUSD employees rally on the first day of three day strike in front of LAUSD Headquarters in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A man in a picket line holds a sign reading "School counselors on strike"
In pouring rain, LAUSD employees rally in front of Robert F. Kennedy Community School as a three-day strike begins Tuesday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
People in rain ponchos hold signs.
Striking LAUSD employees, including bus drivers, teachers and custodians, march Tuesday in front of Robert F. Kennedy Community School.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Striking LAUSD workers hold signs and umbrellas
English teacher Mary Claire-Little, right, joins a rally by striking LAUSD employees in front of Robert F. Kennedy Community School.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

