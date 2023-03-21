Photos: Three-day strike shuts down LAUSD, halting class for 420,000 students

The nation’s second-largest school district ground to a halt Tuesday as 30,000 service employees — joined in sympathy by about 30,000 teachers — walked off the job to begin an anticipated three-day strike in demand of higher wages.

Despite persistent rain, picketing began in the predawn hours at a Van Nuys bus yard, then spread to locations throughout the district, which closed all of its schools in response to the walkout, leaving 420,000 students without classes.

LAUSD employees rally on the first day of three day strike in front of LAUSD Headquarters in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

In pouring rain, LAUSD employees rally in front of Robert F. Kennedy Community School as a three-day strike begins Tuesday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Striking LAUSD employees, including bus drivers, teachers and custodians, march Tuesday in front of Robert F. Kennedy Community School. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)