California

Live coverage: Rose Parade returns to Pasadena

Detail of sunflowers being prepared for the Rose Parade
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The Rose Bowl Parade returns to Pasadena on Saturday morning after the parade was forced to cancel last year for the first time since World War II.

Unprecedented coronavirus cases have officials urging scaled-back New Year’s celebrations

By LUKE MONEY, RONG-GONG LIN II, ANUMITA KAUR

A 2022 sign is displayed in Times Square in New York
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

With the highly infectious Omicron variant sending coronavirus cases soaring to unprecedented levels, California’s winter surge has entered another perilous phase, prompting renewed calls by health officials to dial back celebratory plans and avoid crowded settings over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The warnings come as the nationwide number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections roared to a record high and hospitalizations in California and elsewhere continue to increase.

Though officials said preliminary evidence was increasingly showing Omicron causes less severe illness than the still-prevalent Delta variant — especially for otherwise healthy people who have been vaccinated — the number of people getting infected has raised alarms as officials work to shore up hospital capacity and ensure other vital services aren’t interrupted.

“We know the Omicron variant is airborne and highly transmissible, and that a combination of colder weather, indoor gatherings and holiday-related household mixing would likely result in an increase in cases,” officials with the California Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Photos: Rose Parade preparation returns after one-year hiatus

By IRFAN KHAN, FRANCINE ORR , JONAH VALDEZ, HAILEY BRANSON-POTTS

Volunteers work on the China Airlines float with the theme "Biking Around Taiwan"
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Rose Parade will return Saturday. For many, the return will be seen as a cheerful respite from two painful pandemic years. But the parade — and its enormous crowd from across the country — are coming at a fraught time. Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are soaring again because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Disruptions abound.

Challenges aside, the return of the Rose Parade will be welcomed by those who cherish it.

Volunteers work a float for upcoming 2022 Rose Parade.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Kaiser Permanente pulls front-line medical staff from Rose Parade as coronavirus cases surge

By Gregory Yee

A Rose Parade float depicting a lion on a yellow road with the words Courage to Reimagine
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Kaiser Permanente has canceled plans to have front-line medical staffers participate in the Rose Parade, the healthcare organization said Thursday.

Its float, “A Healthier Tomorrow,” will still be featured, according to a statement.

The healthcare system cited Southern California’s recent surge in coronavirus cases, driven in part by the Omicron variant, in its decision.

How to watch the Rose Parade from the comfort of your couch

By Yvonne Villarreal

There’s at least one way 2022 won’t be a repeat of 2021: The Rose Parade is back to usher in the New Year.

After the 2021 festivities were hampered by the pandemic, the flower-filled Jan. 1 parade once again descends on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena — this time, as the Omicron variant continues to raise concerns — with LeVar Burton serving as grand marshal.

The celebration begins at 8 a.m. Pacific on New Year’s Day, and six networks will provide live coverage: Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC, Univision, RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel. Cable and satellite subscribers can stream the Rose Parade on those channels through authenticated platforms; the channels can also be accessed through live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and more.

Rose Parade returns amid new COVID-19 surge, bringing anxiety along with joy

By JONAH VALDEZ, HAILEY BRANSON-POTTS

Volunteers work on floats for upcoming 2022 Rose Parade.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

New Year’s Day 2021 started with a pang of sadness for Aida Bueno.

Her beloved Rose Parade had been canceled for the first time since World War II. And for the first time in more than a decade, she didn’t get to spend a few joyous days decorating floats with volunteers from across the country, her “family from everywhere.”

“I didn’t know what to do with myself,” said Bueno, a nurse from Pico Rivera.

The Rose Parade will return Saturday. And this week, Bueno was back in her element: Flitting around a Pasadena warehouse with other decorators, slicing leaves, gluing dried fruit and seeds, blasting Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” from her phone and belting out the chorus.

“Coming back here every year is [about] trying to make people happy,” Bueno said. “To give people something to smile about. Especially nowadays, when there’s not a lot to smile about.”

For many, the return of the Rose Parade will be seen as a cheerful respite from two painful pandemic years. But the parade — and its enormous crowd from across the country — is coming at a fraught time. Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are soaring again because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Disruptions abound.

