Photos: After canceling last year, 2022 Rose Parade back in full bloom

The Rose Parade, which drew enormous fanfare from across the country before the pandemic, has returned after a one-year hiatus.
While the return of the Rose Parade on Saturday is seen by many as a cheerful respite from two painful pandemic years, it is clouded by a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
In years past, sidewalks would be packed by sunrise. The shouts and laughter of New Year’s revelers trickling out of bars would echo throughout the streets. Sidewalks would be cluttered with trash from campers and partiers. Traffic would congest local streets and freeways.
But this year, there was no traffic, parking was a breeze and parade-goers easily found empty parking spots off Colorado Boulevard.
