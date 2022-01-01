Photos: After canceling last year, 2022 Rose Parade back in full bloom

The Rose Parade, which drew enormous fanfare from across the country before the pandemic, has returned after a one-year hiatus.

While the return of the Rose Parade on Saturday is seen by many as a cheerful respite from two painful pandemic years, it is clouded by a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” float on Saturday in Pasadena. (KTLA)

In years past, sidewalks would be packed by sunrise. The shouts and laughter of New Year’s revelers trickling out of bars would echo throughout the streets. Sidewalks would be cluttered with trash from campers and partiers. Traffic would congest local streets and freeways.

Advertisement

But this year, there was no traffic, parking was a breeze and parade-goers easily found empty parking spots off Colorado Boulevard.

The Sierra Madre float “Nature’s Classroom” in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday in Pasadena. (KTLA)

LeAnn Rimes opens the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

The 2022 Rose Parade crowd gathers Saturday along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

City of Alhambra float called “School Rocks” in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday. (KTLA)

Trader Joe’s float called “You Are Invited” in the 2022 Rose Parade. (KTLA)

Advertisement

U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday in Pasadena. (KTLA)

People get a close-up view of a Rose Parade float Saturday along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. (Kuysung Gong/For The Times)

The UPS store float called “Rise, Shine & Read” in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday. (KTLA)

The crowd at the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday. (Kuysung Gong/For The Times)

The Homewood Patriot Band of Homewood, Ala., appear in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday. (KTLA)

Morgan Bell wakes up along the Rose Parade route on Saturday in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Angel Diaz improvises to stay warm along the Rose Parade route on Saturday in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)