Photos: After canceling last year, 2022 Rose Parade back in full bloom

America Honda float shows a girl trying to achieve liftoff with a homemade rocket on her back
America Honda float called “Believe and Achieve” in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday.
(KTLA)
By Times Photography Staff
The Rose Parade, which drew enormous fanfare from across the country before the pandemic, has returned after a one-year hiatus.

While the return of the Rose Parade on Saturday is seen by many as a cheerful respite from two painful pandemic years, it is clouded by a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom float has a lion, elephant, ostrich, zebra and other wild animal decorations.
Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” float on Saturday in Pasadena.
(KTLA)

In years past, sidewalks would be packed by sunrise. The shouts and laughter of New Year’s revelers trickling out of bars would echo throughout the streets. Sidewalks would be cluttered with trash from campers and partiers. Traffic would congest local streets and freeways.

But this year, there was no traffic, parking was a breeze and parade-goers easily found empty parking spots off Colorado Boulevard.

The Sierra Madre float "Nature's Classroom" has two toucan decorations and flowers.
The Sierra Madre float “Nature’s Classroom” in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday in Pasadena.
(KTLA)
LeAnn Rimes claps on a rose-covered float.
LeAnn Rimes opens the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday in Pasadena.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
The Rose Parade crowd gathers along Colorado Boulevard
The 2022 Rose Parade crowd gathers Saturday along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
City of Alhambra float called "School Rocks" has a school bus decoration and Alhambra street sign on a bed of flowers
City of Alhambra float called “School Rocks” in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday.
(KTLA)
Trader Joe's float has a watermelon, crescent moon of Swiss cheese, bottle and other food decorations
Trader Joe’s float called “You Are Invited” in the 2022 Rose Parade.
(KTLA)
People in military fatigues carry a huge U.S. flag.
U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday in Pasadena.
(KTLA)
People on the sideline get a close-up view of a lion decoration on a float
People get a close-up view of a Rose Parade float Saturday along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.
(Kuysung Gong/For The Times)
The UPS store float shows a giant rooster decoration reading a book while chick decorations are below it.
The UPS store float called “Rise, Shine & Read” in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday.
(KTLA)
The crowd watches the parade and takes pictures.
The crowd at the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday.
(Kuysung Gong/For The Times)
A band performs while women in red sequined leotards walk in front.
The Homewood Patriot Band of Homewood, Ala., appear in the 2022 Rose Parade on Saturday.
(KTLA)
A woman wakes up along the Rose Parade route next to a man.
Morgan Bell wakes up along the Rose Parade route on Saturday in Pasadena.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
A man with a dog on his lap sits in a plastic container next to an inflatable mattress
Angel Diaz improvises to stay warm along the Rose Parade route on Saturday in Pasadena.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
A person covered in a blanket sleeps on an inflatable mattress.
Members of the Aragon family of Palmdale camp on the street Friday for the first time to see the Rose Parade on Saturday in Pasadena.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

