Photos: Rose Parade preparation returns after one-year hiatus

The Rose Parade will return Saturday. For many, the return will be seen as a cheerful respite from two painful pandemic years. But the parade — and its enormous crowd from across the country — are coming at a fraught time. Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are soaring again because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Disruptions abound.

Challenges aside, the return of the Rose Parade will be welcomed by those who cherish it.

Ellerose Chan, 14, glues mung beans onto a turtle for a Rose Parade float on Dec. 27. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The return of the parade has not come without logistical challenges. Volunteers have dropped out because of the Omicron surge, and float builders have had difficulty getting materials because of high costs and supply chain issues. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

“I figured they’d be shorthanded because of the pandemic, so I thought I would pitch in,” said Mary Ann Cosgrove, as she works on the “Masked Singer” float. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Alison Darrow works on the California Physical Therapy Assn. float. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)