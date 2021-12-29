Photos: Rose Parade preparation returns after one-year hiatus

The Rose Parade will return Saturday. For many, the return will be seen as a cheerful respite from two painful pandemic years. But the parade — and its enormous crowd from across the country — are coming at a fraught time. Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are soaring again because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Disruptions abound.
Challenges aside, the return of the Rose Parade will be welcomed by those who cherish it.
Floats are being decorated, marching bands are tuning up and thousands are bundling up to see the spectacle. But the pandemic lurks in the background.
