Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Tuesday, March 10, and I’m writing from Los Angeles.

The inevitable has arrived in Los Angeles.

On Monday, public health officials announced the first “community spread” case of COVID-19 in the county, meaning the individual’s source of exposure to the virus is unknown. This community spread case was one of several new cases announced Monday in Los Angeles and Long Beach, bringing the total number of known cases in the county to 19.

“This is our first case of community transmission in L.A. County and we will continue to see more cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Public Health Department. “We continue to urge everyone to do their part: Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick; plan for the possibility of school and business closures.”

The news came as the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland after days of limbo, putting the East Bay city at the center of a public health emergency. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said aggressive steps have been taken to get the passengers off the boat without jeopardizing public health. Most will eventually be sent to two California military bases.

As the boat was docking, another death related to the virus was announced in the state, this one in Santa Clara County, where there are now 43 known cases. The Santa Clara woman, who was in her 60s, had been hospitalized for several weeks.

Several schools in California were closed Monday because of the virus, and Stanford University and UC Berkeley both announced they were switching to online classes. The California Department of Public Health also released broader guidance for schools and colleges to help determine if and when to shut campus doors.

Three new COVID-19 cases were also announced in the Coachella Valley, intensifying questions about whether next month’s Coachella music festival will continue as planned.

But the rippling effects of the global outbreak seen on Monday were far from limited to the Golden State. Here’s what else you need to know:

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

L.A. STORIES

A band plays at Alexander’s Hub Burritos, an East Compton restaurant that hosts live music and specializes in Baja-inspired burritos and tortas. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

CRIME AND COURTS

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

Some good news: Despite the lack of rain this year, spring wildflowers are still popping up around Marin in a variety of habitats. Marin Independent Journal

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

Los Angeles: rain, 64. San Diego: rain, 69. San Francisco: partly sunny, 67. San Jose: partly sunny, 70. Fresno: cloudy, 71. Sacramento: sunny, 73. More weather is here.

AND FINALLY

Today’s California memory comes from Ricardo Duran:

“In the late 1960s, I would spend two weeks every summer at my cousin’s house in Westchester. How glorious to trek from the smoggy triple-digit haze of Glendora to the relative clear, crisp skies above Playa Del Rey, where my aunt would drop us off in the mornings. Ahead lay a day full of boogie boarding, burying each other in the sand, jumping from the bridge at Ballona Creek and general goof offery. Not a care in the world nor the benefit of sunscreen. Baby oil and money for a Coke was all that was called for.”

If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us . (Please keep your story to 100 words.)