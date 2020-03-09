5 lawmakers, several congressional staffers self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure

The impact of the coronavirus drew closer to Washington as five lawmakers, in rapid succession, announced their self-quarantine following exposure to someone with the virus and as Republicans and Democrats considered separate ideas to address the economic fallout.

Four lawmakers were exposed to a single person with coronavirus at a conservative political conference late last month and Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village) met in Washington last week with someone later diagnosed with the virus.

All five said they would self-quarantine even though they felt fine. Brownley shuttered her Washington office for the week. She and her staff would work from home, she said.

The exposure of five lawmakers to the virus — including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) who flew on Air Force One with President Trump the day he announced his self-quarantine — brings the coronavirus into stark relief for lawmakers and raises new questions about how Congress will continue to function. They are a group of generally older people who frequently fly on planes and attend large events where they shake hands with many people.

But even as they grapple with their personal risk, lawmakers are under growing pressure to construct an economic stimulus package to respond to the economic fallout of the virus’ spread.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) is considering “targeted tax relief measures that could provide a timely and effective response to the coronavirus,” according to his spokesman, who added that several options are being considered. That tracks with ideas floated by White House senior economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Friday, who pointed to the travel and tourism sector that may need economic support.

Both Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin will join Senate Republicans at their lunch Tuesday to discuss it.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) say any economic stimulus package must include paid sick leave for quarantined workers and parents, and enhanced unemployment insurance, among other measures. House Democratic leaders will meet Monday evening to discuss next steps to address the economic effects of the coronavirus, according to a senior congressional aide.

Details of any kind of economic stimulus plan are still in their infancy. But Republicans and Democrats have vastly different ideas on the best response to the virus and its economic fallout — a potentially troubling sign for quick movement on legislation.

Still, lawmakers moved relatively swiftly on the $8.3-billion plan enacted last week to fund the government’s response to the coronavirus, which included vaccine research and loans for affected small businesses.

Any kind of economic stimulus plan would amount to a tacit acknowledgment that the economy is weak enough to warrant a stimulus — something the White House may be reluctant to embrace months ahead of the November election.

Democrats were sharply critical of any plan that would boost cruise, airline or other travel companies.

“The administration and Republicans want to focus on preserving the economic stability of large corporations and their millionaire and billionaire CEOs, but I think that given politics, they may be willing to negotiate where we can put the health and safety of American families first and ensure we work to prevent a severe recession,” said Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert), a physician.

Ruiz, whose home county of Riverside was the first to take in and quarantine repatriated Americans, said any future stimulus may need to take into account additional costs faced by those localities. Congress last week approved $8.3 billion in coronavirus spending that provided some reimbursement to localities, but it is unclear whether it will be enough.

Democrats say any stimulus bill must also include food security, such as including expanding school lunch programs; free and accessible coronavirus testing; and assurance that patients will be reimbursed for non-covered coronavirus expenses. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) have introduced a bill to require employers to provide seven days of paid sick leave and provide an additional 14 days immediately after a public health emergency, including the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have no paid family leave in this country, paid sick leave is not universal. We probably need to enhance unemployment insurance,” said Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), a former secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services in the Clinton administration. “There are lots of things we need to do before we bail out the major industries. And by the way, they just got a huge tax cut,” she added, referring to the GOP tax cuts enacted in 2017.

The four lawmakers exposed at the Conservative Political Action Conference — Gaetz as well as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) — said they were asymptomatic and indicated they would quarantine themselves out of an abundance of caution. Gosar said three of his senior staff members who also spent time with the individual were taking similar measures. Two of Collins’ staffers were doing the same.

Gaetz was criticized by some other lawmakers last week after he seemed to mock concerns about the coronavirus by tweeting out pictures of himself working in the Capitol in a gas mask. His office said that was how he “demonstrated his concern.”

Collins spent time with Trump on Friday at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, where they participated in a tour alongside other health officials working to combat the virus, including CDC Director Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Because the interaction was 11 days ago, all four lawmakers said they would quarantine until they passed 14 days after the exposure.

The person with coronavirus recalled meeting “several” members of Congress at the event, and the Office of Attending Physician on Capitol Hill notified those members of their exposure on Saturday, according to the office. The office did not disclose how many lawmakers were exposed.

At least one lawmaker, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont), announced Monday he was converting his in-person townhall meeting to a virtual one to be conducted on Facebook Live “out of an abundance of caution.”

Pelosi indicated on Thursday that the House has no plans to change its day-to-day operations, but said lawmakers were briefed on enhanced hygiene practices — such as washing hands for 20 seconds — and that Congress would be prepared to adjust operations if the outlook changed.

She indicated that congressional offices will have technology in place to have people work from home, if needed.

However, lawmakers need to physically be in the House or Senate chamber to hold votes on legislation.

Times staff writer Jenny Jarvie contributed to this report.

