Ex-L.A. Councilman Mitchell Englander charged with obstructing federal probe

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander has been charged with obstructing an investigation into him accepting cash, female escort services, hotel rooms and expensive meals from a businessman during trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs, federal officials announced Monday.

Englander is the first City Hall figure to be publicly charged in connection with a sweeping probe that has delved into the worlds of L.A. politics and real estate development. In all, he faces seven counts — three of witness tampering, three for allegedly making false statements and a single count of scheming to falsify facts.

He surrendered to federal authorities Monday morning and is expected to make an initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Englander was first elected to the council in 2011 and reelected in 2015, then announced he was stepping down before the end of his term to take a job with Oak View Group, a sports and entertainment firm. As of February, he identified himself as president of the government relations group E-Venture.

A 2011 campaign mailer show Mitch Englander in his LAPD uniform, which he wore as a reserve officer. (Los Angeles City Ethics Commission)

When he first ran for City Council, Englander campaigned as the “official public safety candidate,” touting his support from the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, as well as other law enforcement groups. In one campaign mailer, he can be seen in his LAPD uniform, which he wore as a reserve officer.

“Mitch Englander is the official public safety candidate, endorsed by the men and women who fight to keep the Valley safe!” the mailer reads.

Englander represented the northwestern stretches of the San Fernando Valley on the council, including neighborhoods like Chatsworth, Porter Ranch and Granada Hills, and sat on three of the most powerful committees at City Hall — one focused on the budget, another on public safety, and a third that vetted real estate development. The councilman also served as an LAPD reserve officer and made an unsuccessful run for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Englander announced he was planning to leave the council less than a month before FBI agents descended on the home and offices of Councilman Jose Huizar and toted out boxes of materials in November 2018.

Real estate developers with projects in downtown Los Angeles soon started getting grand jury subpoenas asking them to identify donations they had made to political committees that backed Huizar and his wife, who was launching her own bid for the council.

A federal search warrant filed more than a year ago indicated that agents have been seeking evidence of potential crimes including bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering involving more than a dozen people, including Huizar and aides in his office; Councilman Curren Price, who represents part of South Los Angeles; Deron Williams, who works as a top aide to Councilman Herb Wesson; and former Department of Building and Safety chief Ray Chan, among other city officials and business figures.

Federal officials have not publicly announced charges against those individuals. Englander was not mentioned in that 2018 search warrant.

Times staff writer David Zahniser contributed to this report.