Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Monday, Sept. 14, and here’s a quick look at the week ahead:

Newsletter The stories shaping California Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

On Monday, President Trump is expected to visit California to meet with emergency officials about the wildfires continuing to rage across the state. The president will be briefed in McClellan Park in Sacramento County. The president’s visit comes after he took criticism for not mentioning the California fires for more than three weeks. Monday also marks the 50-day mark from the Nov. 3 presidential election.

[See also: “Trump’s California visit to spotlight political divides over climate change, coronavirus” in the Los Angeles Times]

Advertisement

Apple will hold its September (virtual) launch event on Tuesday in Cupertino. Per CNN, no new iPhone is expected to be unveiled this year.

The Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting — its last before the election — is expected to end Wednesday. The discussions will almost certainly yield economic headlines, so that’s something to watch for midweek.

On Sunday, the virtual 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air. Here’s the full list of nominations, the biggest snubs and surprises, and comedy and drama predictions from entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

Advertisement

How climate change is fueling record-breaking California wildfires, heat and smog. “This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone,” said Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University. “Maybe we underestimated the magnitude and speed” at which these events would occur, he said, but “we’ve seen this long freight train barreling down on us for decades, and now the locomotive is on top of us, with no caboose in sight.” Los Angeles Times

Gusty winds could clear skies but complicate Northern California firefighting efforts — a respite perhaps from poor air quality but an unwelcome forecast for firefighters still battling the massive North Complex fire in Northern California, forecasters said. Los Angeles Times

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot on Saturday night in Compton in what the department calls an “ambush” attack. Law enforcement sources told the The Times that at least one of the deputies was shot in the face and the other in the head. Both have undergone surgery and are recovering. The shooting comes amid heightened tensions between the Sheriff’s Department and the community after a string of controversial killings by deputies that have sparked months of protests. In an incident that prompted the sheriff’s chief watchdog to launch an investigation, a public-radio reporter was arrested late Saturday as she covered protests that had erupted outside a hospital where the two deputies were being treated. Los Angeles Times

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

Advertisement

L.A. STORIES

Residents in portions of Arcadia and Sierra Madre were told to evacuate Sunday as the Bobcat fire in the Angeles National Forest posed new dangers. Other foothill cities, including Monrovia, Bradbury, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena, remained under evacuation warnings. Los Angeles Times

At this Burbank deli, they came for the pastrami but stayed for the cartoons. The walls at Moore’s Delicatessen were covered in cartoons by well-known and respected animators, illustrators, storyboarders and artists. The deli permanently closed last month, felled by pandemic losses. Los Angeles Times

Moore’s Delicatessen, a favorite haunt of Hollywood animators in the Burbank area, was located within walking distance of the Cartoon Network Studios. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

During the pandemic, trash and crime increased on Whittier Boulevard. Lowrider clubs said: Enough. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

A Hollywood screenwriter raised thousands of dollars to move large boulders into a West L.A. freeway underpass to keep homeless people out. Advocates for the unhoused, as well as some of the screenwriter’s own neighbors, were outraged by the effort to prevent people from erecting tents in a rare shady spot during the hottest weekend of the year. LA Magazine

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will spend at least $100 million to help the Biden campaign in Florida. Bloomberg’s late-stage infusion of cash reflects Democrats’ concerns about the tight race in a state that is a priority for President Trump. Associated Press



HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Researchers say climate change could dramatically shorten “snowbird season,” which would take a major toll on the Coachella Valley’s thriving tourism industry. Desert Sun

Advertisement

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

Microsoft said Sunday that its offer to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations had been rejected, one week before the Trump administration plans to ban the social video app if it continues to be owned by China-based ByteDance. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — said that Oracle had been chosen as the “trusted tech partner” for TikTok in the U.S., but the paper indicated that that “deal is likely to not be structured as an outright sale.” Los Angeles Times

Even amid smoke and the pandemic, Napa’s luxury restaurants are seeing high demand. “At the French Laundry, outdoor dinners cost $350 per person, but people are also rushing to make reservations for the special $850 tasting menu provided to just a handful of customers inside of the restaurant.” San Francisco Chronicle

A KKK member’s name will be removed from a Fresno City College baseball park. The decision to rename the baseball field came after Bee metro columnist Marek Warszawski uncovered old news articles outing the field’s namesake local real estate broker as a member of the Klan. Fresno Bee

How to be a decent pandemic roommate, according to a marriage counselor. SFGate

Advertisement

Puppy found alive in the rubble of deadly North Complex Fire: Search and rescue workers sifting through the damage reported an “unexpected and welcomed” discovery on Friday. Redding Record Searchlight

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

Los Angeles: sunny, 87. San Diego: sunny, 80. San Francisco: partly sunny, 66. San Jose: partly sunny, 75. Fresno: sunny, 91. Sacramento: sunny, 85. More weather is here.



AND FINALLY

This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California:

Advertisement

New Californian Prince Harry (Sept. 15, 1984), former Lakers coach Phil Jackson (Sept. 17, 1945), playwright and actor Anna Deavere Smith (Sept. 18, 1950) and commentator Van Jones (Sept. 20, 1969).

If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us . (Please keep your story to 100 words.)