Essential California: Botched surgeries and death

California Medical Board records show it received nearly 90,000 complaints against doctors in the last decade from patients, nurses, fellow physicians and others. Ten doctors were most frequently found to have committed serious malpractice by the California Medical Board, according to a Times analysis of board actions since 2008.

Here are some findings from our investigation:

The accusations substantiated by the board include gross negligence that left patients dead, paralyzed or missing limbs. Some doctors also were alleged to have misled patients — and the board’s own investigators — to conceal significant medical errors.

The board found that nine of them committed offenses that warranted license revocation, but it instead gave them lighter punishment — their revocations were stayed and they were put on probation.

Four went on to be accused of doing serious harm to other patients after their first board discipline, The Times found in a review of medical board records.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

CALIFORNIA CLIMATE

Is it time for California to begin mandatory water restrictions for the entire state? Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials say it’s too early. But some experts say the worsening drought makes stronger measures inevitable, and that they hope it can lead to greater conservation. Los Angeles Times

With somewhat cooler temperatures, firefighters hope to make progress on fires around the state. Los Angeles Times

But a new fire is now a threat near the area that burned in California’s worst-ever fire in Paradise. Chico Enterprise-Record

The heat wave made baby hawks jump out of their nests. Redding Record Searchlight

Enduring a cycle of flames and heat. The Guardian

Fire danger is now “extreme” in the Angeles National Forest. Los Angeles Times

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 is rebounding across Southern California, swelling the numbers of infections and hospitalizations and prompting fresh calls for residents to get vaccinated. While their overall numbers remain relatively low compared with the pandemic’s earlier high-water marks, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties have all seen their daily case averages more than triple over the last two weeks — mirroring a trend that’s also been seen in Los Angeles County, data compiled by The Times show. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Street vendors in the town of Cudahy have created an exciting and tasty “restaurant row” so unlike the one in Beverly Hills. Can it survive? LA Taco

How could this happen? There is growing scrutiny over a 17-million-gallon sewage spill into the Santa Monica Bay, with many asking how the spill occurred and why it took so long to alert the public . Los Angeles Times

General Motors is making a bet about L.A. and the future of the office with its move to the region. Wall Street Journal

California’s next wine country — will it be the Palos Verdes Peninsula? Los Angeles Daily News

CRIME AND COURTS

Where the money went: The shocking ways Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials used an inmate welfare fund. Sacramento Bee

Can a homeowners association really ban cats? A legal debate roiling one Oceanside community. San Diego Union-Tribune

CALIFORNIA CROSSROADS

An amazing read: A mystery at the heart of prehistoric California. Los Angeles Times

The Calico Early Man Site has been closed to the public since vandalism began in 2016. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A “tech transplant” remaking (and shaking) Lake Tahoe. SFGATE

Wedding bells are ringing at San Francisco City Hall. New York Times

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

The story of the lost Chicano voice in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”: “My only reason for describing him in the book as a 300-pound Samoan instead of a 250-pound Chicano lawyer was to protect him from the wrath of the L.A. cops and the whole California legal establishment he was constantly at war with.” The New Yorker

More battling over the future of the Golden Globe awards. Los Angeles Times

Boozy Dole Whips: Here is the right way to drink at Disneyland. Yes, Disneyland. LAist

Do the Emmys show the age of the antihero (Tony, Walt, Don) is over? Los Angeles Times

AND FINALLY

