Some beaches closed to swimming after sewage discharge from Hyperion treatment plant
A mechanical failure at the Hyperion sewage treatment plant in Playa del Rey caused untreated sewage to be discharged into the ocean, said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.
In a tweet posted at 2:25 p.m., Hahn said the incident occurred Sunday night and that water samples are being tested. Beaches from El Segundo to the Dockweiler RV Park are closed to swimming.
“I’m getting more information about the scope of the problem,” she said.
The L.A. County Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
