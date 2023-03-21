Send us your questions about mental health for our Group Therapy newsletter

This story was originally published in Group Therapy, a weekly newsletter answering questions sent by readers about what’s been weighing on their hearts and minds. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Dear readers,

Last August, we launched our first Group Therapy newsletter into cyberspace, like an eager little rocket full of emotion and hope, unsure what kind of response we would get, or whether this concept — a reader-driven newsletter focused on mental health — would land.

Six months later, I can say I’ve been humbled over and over again by how you all have responded, from your thoughtful questions to your heartfelt and personal emails describing your own mental health challenges and triumphs.

What makes this newsletter special is you all. By sending us your questions, you give us a window into what people actually care about. You help us focus on serving our community in a way that the news media often fails to do. Thank you for trusting us.

There are so many narratives swirling around right now about mental health and illness, and you all have helped us dig deeper into many of them. We answered your questions about how antidepressants work (or don’t work, for many people), how to support a partner who has lost a loved one and yourself when you’re nursing a broken heart , and why it feels like we’re “waiting for the other shoe to drop” three years into the pandemic. We provided perspectives on how to deal with climate anxiety , what the latest science tells us about how our brains and guts are connected , and therapies that center the mind-body connection.

To keep meandering down this path of inquiry, we need more fuel for the engine of this newsletter — your questions. So my question for you is, what are we missing? Your questions can be intimate and personal, like how to grapple with the loneliness of being immunocompromised in the age of COVID-19 , or finding a therapist who understands and respects your culture and identities.

You could ask about issues and policies that affect your community — like why our mental health system keeps failing our most vulnerable neighbors — or the world at large (one of my favorites in this vein was our piece on the role of hope in social change ). Or your inquiries can look to the future of mental healthcare, like our three-part series on psychedelic-assisted therapy .

I also want to invite you to tell us how we can improve this newsletter: like the kind of experts we’re interviewing, multicultural perspectives we’re leaving out, or resources we should spotlight (including books, websites, organizations and people).

Short story long, we’d love to hear more about what’s weighing on your hearts and minds.

There are two easy ways to reach us: you can email us at grouptherapy@latimes.com , or you can fill out this form on our website . As always, you can remain anonymous.

Thank you for learning and growing with us, and for making this newsletter possible. We look forward to hearing from you.

Until next week,

Laura

If what you learned today from these experts spoke to you or you’d like to tell us about your own experiences, please email us and let us know if it is OK to share your thoughts with the larger Group Therapy community. The email GroupTherapy@latimes.com gets right to our team. As always, find us on Instagram at @latimesforyourmind, where we’ll continue this conversation.

See previous editions here. To view this newsletter in your browser, click here.

Other interesting stuff

For the past decade, a group of Japanese mothers has banded together to talk about the mental health challenges of their children. The South Bay group has served as a space for members to learn from each other’s experiences, find community and feel less alone, writes my colleague Phi Do.

There’s not a ton of research showing that beauty filters on apps like TikTok harm adults’ mental health, but there is cause for concern. And experts say we should take action — not by boycotting filters or pushing to make them illegal, but by developing mental-health tools that will steel us against their potential effects.

A company that provides online therapy services acknowledged last week that its customers’ sensitive health information had been sent to third-party firms, illustrating the risks for mental health data and calling attention to problematic privacy practices. The telehealth provider, Cerebral, shared user data with Google, TikTok, Facebook parent Meta and others. Privacy attorneys say exposing mental health data to third-party companies could harm users, including those with substance use disorders.