The unloved grave of Jesse Belvin, L.A. R&B’s tragic what-if

The gravesite of R&B singer Jesse Belvin and his wife, Jo Ann, at Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Friday, June 16. I’m Gustavo Arellano, reporting from Orange County. I’m a columnist, which means I’m allowed to have opinions. Such as:

Jesse Belvin deserves better.

The South L.A.-based R&B singer died instantly in a car accident in 1960 in Arkansas after performing at a Little Rock concert headlined by Jackie Wilson. Belvin was on the cusp of mainstream success — a singer-songwriter who grew up with soul titans like Etta James and Richard Berry (author of “Louie, Louie”) and whose earliest gigs came through local legends Big Jay McNeely and Johnny Otis. Lou Rawls once said that everyone in his crew “bowed down to Jesse, even Sam.”

As in Sam Cooke.

Although his career was short, Belvin nevertheless secured his spot in music history through three songs that still get played 65 years after their release. He’s one of the co-writers of “Earth Angel,” perhaps the most famous doo wop track of them all, and sang the dreamy “Goodnight My Love,” the closing theme to Alan Freed’s pioneering rock ‘n’ roll show. And Belvin switched from a velvety tenor to an impossible falsetto for the Shields’ ”You Cheated,” which appeared on the late Art Laboe’s “Memories of El Monte” compilation.

But one still wonders what could’ve been.

“We all knew Jesse was the next superstar,” James wrote in her autobiography. Decades after Belvin’s death, she still dreamed about him.

His sad story is getting extra attention this year with the release of “Earth Angels: The Short Lives and Controversial Deaths of Three R&B Pioneers” by Texas A&M University Press. Author Steve Bergsman — who previously published books on Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and the Dixie Cups — examines what happened to Belvin, Guitar Slim and Johnny Ace, who infamously shot and killed himself before a performance in 1924 at just 25.

Conspiracies have swirled around Belvin’s death for decades. Shortly after his passing, newspapers reported that racist fans in Little Rock had slashed the tires of the car that was driving him and three other people to his next show in Fort Worth. It’s an urban legend that has only grown in the decades since his passing, but Bergsman argues it was just a tragic accident and nothing more. He noted no eyewitnesses ever alleged anything nefarious in the immediate aftermath, and that both Wilson — who tried to sing at Belvin’s funeral but “was so broken up he could barely make a sound” — and James discounted the conspiracies.

One true fact: Jo Ann Belvin, Jesse’s wife and manager, survived the crash but was denied medical service until Wilson could drive back from Fort Worth to pay for care. She lapsed into a coma and died.

The Belvins were laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights. The burial ground is notoriously unkempt, but when I visited the Belvins’ gravesite last month, what I saw was even worse than I imagined.

I couldn’t find it.

The exact location of the couple’s grave is available on Find a Grave, but prickly foxtails and weeds wielding burrs covered Jesse and Jo Ann’s gravestone. I had to clear it just to get the above photo.

It’s one final insult to Belvin’s promise, and the future doesn’t look good. The doo-wop societies that used to keep the memory of Belvin and his contemporaries alive are mostly gone, and the only redoubt for oldies-but-goodies left on terrestrial radio is KPFK’s long-running “Rhapsody in Black,” which is exiled to Saturday afternoons.

Hopefully, “Earth Angels” will spur a renewed interest in Belvin. Hopefully, news of his grave’s condition gets to Stevie Wonder, who once described Belvin to the New York Times as “the smoothest, but still one of the most dramatic singers I’ve ever heard anywhere,” to pay for regular upkeep of the site.

Hopefully.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

L.A. STORIES

For some LGBTQ+ Catholics, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a drag. Gonna be an interesting time tonight at Dodger Stadium, where the Blue Crew will celebrate Pride Night and conservative Catholics will protest their decision to honor a LGBTQ+ charity that dresses like nuns. So me being me, my latest columna goes to the story behind the story. Los Angeles Times

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence interact with fans during Pride Night at Angel Stadium of Anaheim earlier this month. How will Pantone 294 receive them tonight? (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Independent reform group recommends expanding L.A. City Council to 25 members. Sure, make us Chicago-by-the-Sea. Los Angeles Times

Trouble at Center Theatre Group: Company to lay off staff, pause Taper programming. Man, who let out the layoff bug? Los Angeles Times

Why do Latinos love LAFC so much? Same reason they like Morrissey, the Dodgers, the Raiders, the Lakers, “I Love Lucy” and so much more — but good package on the subject. Caló News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

More than 100 vacant, government-owned parcels in L.A. could be used for housing, study finds. A group of prominent civic leaders has identified a long-abandoned parcel in Woodland Hills as a prime location for shelter or housing for homeless people. Los Angeles Times

Trauma has shaped Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s life. Now it helps fuel her work for California. The first partner speaks. Los Angeles Times

State Farm’s California freeze: Looming insurance apocalypse or political ploy? Like a bad neighbor ... Los Angeles Times

This California Democrat might be the future of the party. Rep. Pete Aguilar of Redlands, come on down (and get me some Taco Tia)! Politico

CRIME, COURTS AND POLICING

Workplace harassment, gunshots, arson: What happened at Fire Station 81? Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department knew firefighter Jonathan Tatone was targeting a colleague. They did little about the harassment. Then Tatone struck. Los Angeles Times

California officials urged to help migrants flown to Sacramento secure visas for crime victims. Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continue their civic impersonation of “Jackass” — not too hard for either of them, you know? Los Angeles Times

San Jose cops can remain on duty while suspended. Well, ain’t that a groove. San José Spotlight

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Centuries-old sequoias damaged during prescribed burn at California park. One may not survive. The trees, known as The Orphans, are estimated to be at least 500 years old, with one possibly twice that age. Modesto Bee

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

Union drive brewing at three Peet’s Coffee locations in Berkeley and Oakland. Would you like layoff protections along with your latte? Oaklandside

Hundreds make history in Santee’s first Pride walk. Time to retire its “Klantee” nickname? KPBS

Asian sailors came to the west coast of America in 1587. With the Pedro de Unamuno expedition that made contact with Indigenous people in Morro Bay, dontcha know. Aeon

San Francisco’s secretive Bohemian Grove sued by valets. A lawsuit has revealed the inner workings of one of America’s most secretive clubs, headquartered in San Francisco. SFGATE

AND FINALLY

Today’s California landmark is from Sue Borg of Menlo Park, Calif.: The Bluff Trail at Sea Ranch.

Wildflowers in bloom in May 2023 in Sea Ranch, Calif. (Sue Borg)

Sue writes:

Sea Ranch is a breathtakingly beautiful stretch of the northern Sonoma Coast. I have been traveling to Sea Ranch since the early ‘80s to savor the tonic of its wild and rugged beauty. Our time at Sea Ranch is always restorative no matter the time of year or weather.

