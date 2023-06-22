As a regulatory battle simmers, evidence against gas stoves is mounting

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Thursday, June 22.

I’ve been eyeing my kitchen with a lot more suspicion lately. It’s harder to gloss over the growing body of evidence that suggests gas stoves threaten our health with every fried egg breakfast or pizza dinner.

The common household appliance seems like it’s headed toward the what-the-hell-were-we-thinking section of U.S. public health history, joining tobacco, lead paint and cars without seatbelts or airbags.

The latest indicator? New research suggests cooking with gas stoves may be as harmful as breathing in secondhand cigarette smoke.

A study from Stanford University and nonprofit PSE Healthy Energy analyzed gas and propane stove use in 87 homes in California and Colorado. In every test, the stoves emitted detectable levels of cancer-causing benzene — in some cases exceeding concentrations found in secondhand tobacco smoke.

“Benzene produced by gas and propane stoves also migrated throughout homes, in some cases elevating bedroom benzene concentrations above chronic health benchmarks for hours after the stove was turned off,” the study’s authors wrote, noting that indoor pollution levels vary depending on a home’s size and how well-ventilated it is.

The study, published last week in Environmental Science & Technology, marks the first such analysis of benzene produced by cooking.

“The toxic conditions, researchers found, were even worse in smaller homes, suggesting health risks may be worse for lower-income families with less square footage,” Times reporter Tony Briscoe wrote this week. “The research ... comes as politicians across the nation are sparring over the future of gas appliances in residential and commercial buildings.”

Karen Harbert, president and chief executive of American Gas Assn., told Tony the trade organization is evaluating the study “to understand its methodology and the merits of its findings.”

In recent years, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other U.S. cities have passed new rules to phase out gas appliances in new homes.

Of course, the companies that profit from the use of gas stoves and other appliances aren’t too keen on that.

In April, a federal appeals court struck down a 2019 ordinance passed by the city of Berkeley — the first in the U.S. — that banned gas lines in new construction. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the California Restaurant Assn. and puts other similar efforts across California in limbo. The city has since challenged the court’s decision.

The gas battle is simmering at the national level too. Just last week, House Republicans passed a bill that would prohibit the U.S. Department of Energy from developing new efficiency standards for gas stoves. Their rationale: It’s government overreach, too costly and an assault on Americans’ freedom.

If that sounds familiar, you might recognize similar lines trotted out when it came to the health risks of smoking tobacco and the safety benefits of wearing seatbelts.

And if those regulatory and cultural clashes are any indication, the battle over gas stoves may still be pre-heating.

And now, here's what's happening across California:

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

L.A. STORIES

The typical wedding can run into the tens of thousands of dollars. That’s why more couples are opting for a scaled-down ceremony — sometimes for less than the cost of a new iPhone — and putting their funds toward a nice honeymoon. Times writer Marisa Gerber explores L.A.’s growing “minimony” scene. Los Angeles Times

Embattled City Councilmember Curren Price has a response to a motion put forth by his colleagues to suspend him: don’t. Price is facing 10 felony counts — including violating conflict-of-interest laws and embezzling public funds. He called the charges “misguided” and maintains he’s innocent. Los Angeles Times

EDUCATION

A new state task force aimed at promoting inclusive education met for the first time this week amid growing bans on books highlighting racial and LGBTQ+ issues elsewhere in the U.S. Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond also issued a warning to textbook publishers: “If you’re going to strip out the history of people in another state, you shouldn’t expect to do business in the state of California.” Los Angeles Times

In 2020, California voters rejected an effort to legalize affirmative action, which has been banned in the state since 1996. But state Democrats are trying again, crafting a new constitutional amendment to bring the framework back — with some limitations. CalMatters

CRIME, COURTS AND POLICING

A California man who used a stun gun on a Capitol officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to over 12 years in prison. Daniel “D.J.” Rodriguez of Fontana — who yelled, “Trump won!” as he was led out of the courtroom — received the third-longest prison sentence so far among the hundreds of defendants sentenced for their roles in the attack at the U.S. Capitol. Associated Press

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Surfers in Santa Cruz got a surprise recently when a sea otter nabbed a loose board and caught some waves. Yes, there are pictures and yes, they are delightful. This actually isn’t the first time an otter has been witnessed stealing a board in the area. Last September, an otter did practically the same thing, raising the question: Is it the same otter? SFGATE

How will mountain lions and other vulnerable species be convinced to make use of an ambitious freeway crossing? It’ll have to look as natural as possible, and that’s where Katherine Pakradouni comes in. She’s been collecting seeds — more than a million of them — in order to cultivate a successful mix of native plants to blend in with the wild space around the 101 Freeway. Los Angeles Times

AND FINALLY

Today’s California landmark is from Shauna Gunderson of Santa Cruz: the Smith River.

The Smith River in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. (Shauna Gunderson)

Shauna writes:

The Smith River is the last major free flowing river in California. Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is on unceded Tolowa land, near the Oregon border, in Del Norte County. Pristine waters and Chinook salmon. Still wild!

