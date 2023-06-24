President Biden speaks with Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Anna Eshoo and environmental student Chiena Ty before delivering remarks Monday at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, June 24.

Newsletter The stories shaping California Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the last week

Biden ventures to California bearing gifts — and to raise cash for his reelection campaign. California remains a very popular destination for a certain class of Americans: politicians seeking campaign cash.



President Biden announced federal funding to fight the effects of climate change in California, where he planned to raise money on his first trip since declaring his intent to run for reelection.

L.A. Councilmember Curren Price says he is innocent and should not be suspended. Price says it would be “inappropriate” for the council’s rules committee to recommend his suspension while he fights felony charges.

Cooking with a gas stove may be as bad as breathing secondhand cigarette smoke, a study finds. Pollution from cooking with a gas stove may be on par with breathing secondhand tobacco smoke, according to new research.

California doubles down on inclusive education as red states ban books in classrooms. A new California task force called on textbook publishers to commit to producing materials that are “free from discrimination” and reflect the state’s diversity.



Huntington Beach seeks to stop children from accessing library books the city deems obscene or pornographic.

After police photo release, L.A. city attorney tries to weaken public records law. It’s the latest volley in an ongoing tussle between city officials and community activists who have used the public records law to obtain information about police.

Advertisement

The week in photos

Event creator and curator Zorine Truly dances at the HoochieCon party on Saturday in Glendale. This group exhibit created by Truly features mixed-media art and music honoring Black women pioneers at the center of hoochie culture. Read more here. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our game center at latimes.com/games.

County avoids contempt hearing over jail conditions; federal judge approves a settlement. A U.S. district judge has approved a settlement agreement under which local leaders are promising to make broad changes to improve jail conditions.

A study traces “causes and consequences” of California homelessness — and challenges myths. Although mental health and substance abuse are factors in homelessness, researchers found financial instability and a lack of affordable housing play a role too.

L.A. public health officials warn about fentanyl-tainted pills in Mexican drugstores. Los Angeles health officials caution travelers against purchasing medications over the counter in Mexico.

“Pay as you go” express lane program removes toll evasion penalties on L.A. freeways. Motorists already in possession of a transponder will avoid an additional fee that will cover the costs of the new program.

Four in 10 California residents are considering packing up and leaving, a new poll finds. Californians are overwhelmingly enamored of the state and appreciate its diversity. Still, about 40% of residents are considering leaving, mostly because of the costs.

Retail theft keeps climbing. California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta tries a new tactic to fight it. Retail theft is a major problem in California and the rest of the nation, merchants and law enforcement officials said. The state is trying something new.

The build begins on the Wyoming-to-California power line amid growing wind power opposition. Wyoming and federal officials formally kicked off the construction of a massive transmission line project to export wind power from Wyoming to Southern California.

San Francisco’s fire chief is fed up with robotaxis that mess with her firetrucks. And L.A. is next. As robotaxi companies plan to provide service in Los Angeles, San Francisco officials battle with state regulators over robotaxi safety.

Eagle Rock’s “Pillarhenge” will finally disappear. In its place, a giant boat? Over the last 15 years, a set of pillars dubbed “Pillarhenge” has become a symbol of confusion and inefficiency in L.A.’s quest to build housing. Now, it’s finally being developed.

A Carlsbad church has been mobilizing opposition against the school district’s diversity plan. The school board’s scheduled Wednesday vote on the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging plan was postponed because of the board president’s absence.

Enjoying this newsletter? Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Times subscriber.

ICYMI, here are this week’s great reads

From drag queens to inmates: The ACLU’s battle for civil liberties in Southern California. The ACLU’s 100-year history of fighting for civil liberties in Southern California includes drag queens, immigrants, prisoners, students and nude statues. But “progress isn’t inevitable.”

House Republicans censured Adam Schiff. He couldn’t be happier. House Republicans voted Wednesday to censure Schiff, of Burbank, a decision that could ultimately aid the Democrat in his run for the Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein.

Does L.A. have a barbecue style? Here is our updated list of the city’s best. These are a dozen of our very favorites, but if you love barbecue, stay alert: You never know when the next smoked-meat artists will make their way into your social media feeds.

Saving the next P-22 starts with a million “hyperlocal” seeds and a bare-bones nursery. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway won’t open till late 2025, but the work of collecting native seeds and building a nursery to grow them has already begun.

Today’s week-in-review newsletter was curated by Elvia Limón. Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

