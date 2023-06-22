Does L.A. have a barbecue style? Here is our updated list of the city’s best
Barbecue is the epitome of American food — a style of cooking, with myriad regional variations, built on Indigenous traditions, perfected over centuries (particularly, in Los Angeles, by Black cooks who arrived from the South during the Great Migration) and continuously evolving through immigrant influences and individual creativity. No one set of flavors will ever define our national palate, but a whole lot of us certainly take pleasure in the nexus of meat, fat, smoke, char, salt, pepper and, if you include sauce, sweetness and vinegary tang.
Does L.A. have a modern barbecue style? Contemporary pitmasters stand on the shoulders of forerunners like Woody Phillips, a Louisiana native who opened his first restaurant, Woody’s Bar-B-Que, in Hyde Park in 1975. In the new millennium, the outsize popularity of central Texas-style smoked meats, led by Austin’s Aaron Franklin, has deeply influenced the American palate, including ours: Brisket is omnipresent, and many of the most ardent barbecue chefs began by refining their skills in their backyards.
Japanese yakitori. Middle Eastern kebab. Argentine and Chilean asados. Thai satays. Korean barbecue. All contribute to the great cacophony of how we cook with fire in Los Angeles.
Having mastered the methodologies, though, the new generation of pros takes flavors in novel, successful directions that reflect Southern California and its fundamental communities, including Mexican, Korean and Southeast Asian.
Our finest pitmasters these days don’t often commit right away to restaurant leases, either. Enthusiasts keep track of them through pop-ups, Instagram posts and Smorgasburg events. These are a dozen of our very favorites, but if you love barbecue, stay alert: You never know when the next smoked-meat artists will make their way into your social media feeds.
A's BBQ
Beatdown BBQ
Bludso's BBQ
Heritage Barbecue
Maple Block Meat Co.
Moo’s Craft Barbecue
Texas traditions lighted the fire, but Southern California inspires the couple’s respectful innovations. They’ll glaze pork belly burnt ends with gochujang as a special and pull lamb shoulder in ways that evoke Lebanese recipes; the thick, campfire-scented burgers have their own cult. The Muñozes set the tone for a new school of Los Angeles barbecue.
Phillips Bar-B-Que
Ray’s Texas BBQ
Smoke Queen Barbecue
The Memphis Grill
Woody's Bar-B-Que
Zef BBQ
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.