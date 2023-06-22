Does L.A. have a barbecue style? Here is our updated list of the city’s best

Barbecue is the epitome of American food — a style of cooking, with myriad regional variations, built on Indigenous traditions, perfected over centuries (particularly, in Los Angeles, by Black cooks who arrived from the South during the Great Migration) and continuously evolving through immigrant influences and individual creativity. No one set of flavors will ever define our national palate, but a whole lot of us certainly take pleasure in the nexus of meat, fat, smoke, char, salt, pepper and, if you include sauce, sweetness and vinegary tang.

Does L.A. have a modern barbecue style? Contemporary pitmasters stand on the shoulders of forerunners like Woody Phillips, a Louisiana native who opened his first restaurant, Woody’s Bar-B-Que, in Hyde Park in 1975. In the new millennium, the outsize popularity of central Texas-style smoked meats, led by Austin’s Aaron Franklin, has deeply influenced the American palate, including ours: Brisket is omnipresent, and many of the most ardent barbecue chefs began by refining their skills in their backyards.

Having mastered the methodologies, though, the new generation of pros takes flavors in novel, successful directions that reflect Southern California and its fundamental communities, including Mexican, Korean and Southeast Asian.

Advertisement

Our finest pitmasters these days don’t often commit right away to restaurant leases, either. Enthusiasts keep track of them through pop-ups, Instagram posts and Smorgasburg events. These are a dozen of our very favorites, but if you love barbecue, stay alert: You never know when the next smoked-meat artists will make their way into your social media feeds.