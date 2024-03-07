Wake up, babe, a new cure-all just dropped: Inside TikTok’s magnesium craze
Good morning. It’s Thursday, March 7. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
Inside TikTok’s magnesium craze
The nation’s tense and divided political landscape may leave many with a postelection headache this week, but a magical cure-all has arrived that promises to leave you rested and relaxed — at least, that’s what TikTok wants you to believe.
In a trend so quintessentially Californian that it almost sounds made-up, the source of sweet relief isn’t a newly patented molecule or ancient herbal extract but rather one of the most widely available elements on Earth: magnesium.
Best sleep of your life? Magnesium.
Relieve constipation? Magnesium.
Stress reliever? You guessed it … magnesium.
The supplement has healthcare professionals fielding a steady stream of questions from patients curious about what the mineral can do for them.
As The Times’ Adam Markovitz discovered, more than you might think, but less than you might hope.
Magnesium’s time to shine
The once humble and almost anonymous mineral supplement found on store shelves has taken the wellness community by storm in the last year, becoming the star of thousands of TikTok posts singing the metal’s praises.
Google searches for “magnesium sleep” have more than doubled since the viral video of the Sleepy Girl Mocktail (tart cherry juice and magnesium powder) debuted online. Analytics show that mentions of magnesium on various social media platforms have surged by 87%.
Financially, magnesium is as good as gold, with experts projecting total supplement sales to surpass $1.5 billion in 2024, and there are no indications of a slowdown.
Businesses in L.A., the epicenter of outlandish alternative medicine, are capitalizing on the magical magnesium craze.
Items such as Magnesium Reset Spray for misting tense muscles, “Lypo-Spheric” magnesium gel to add to a morning latte and a $250 supercharged massage with “heat activated” magnesium oil at the Conrad Hotel downtown are promoted citywide.
Angelenos’ beloved high-priced supermarket chain reported a sales increase of over 50% for the supplement compared with last year.
The chain sells more than 30 forms of magnesium, claiming various benefits: magnesium carbonate, magnesium bisglycinate, ozonated magnesium and magnesium L-threonate — to name just a few.
What it can do
Biologically, our bodies require magnesium to function. Most people have about 25 grams of it, primarily stored in their bones, unless they suffer from a severe chronic illness.
Magnesium is crucial for muscle relaxation, neurotransmitter engagement and essential components of all cell types, said Dr. Zhaoping Li, director of UCLA’s Center for Human Nutrition. A deficiency could lead to adverse health effects.
Deficiency isn’t common in otherwise healthy people, as many don’t need to take magnesium supplements. However, less than half of Americans meet their daily recommended magnesium intake from food, according to the USDA.
While the scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness in relieving stress and insomnia isn’t strong, an association between magnesium intake and improvements in depression, anxiety and migraine headaches is evident, according to experts.
Proceed with caution
Before you follow TikTok’s advice of infusing magnesium into every aspect of your life, healthcare professionals caution that magnesium isn’t the cure-all social media influencers and herbalists in Venice Beach will tout.
Consultation with healthcare professionals is vital before consuming excessive amounts of supplements, especially magnesium, to avoid adverse effects or potential interactions. Excessive doses of magnesium can be dangerous for people living with kidney impairment, as excess magnesium is flushed out in the urine.
Sufficient doses of magnesium are almost certain to relieve bowel issues. Avoid chugging a full bottle of magnesium citrate, often used before colonoscopies to relieve constipation, no matter what someone from a viral TikTok with 27.8 million views and counting suggests.
Experts say it will work, and you’ll find out the hard way.
Commentary and opinions
- Editorial: The legacy of California’s three-strikes law is 30 years of wasted spending and ruined lives.
- Mark Z. Barabak: A land of flaming liberalism? Senate results contradict California stereotype.
- George Skelton: Schiff cheapened himself with his cynical effort to help Garvey in Senate race.
- Michael Hiltzik: Something for Biden to brag about — his IRS funding more than pays for itself.
- Jackie Calmes: It’s State of the Union time. Will Biden blow it?
- Gustavo Arellano: ‘You cannot get close to’ Kevin de León at his surreal, high-security election party.
Today’s great reads
Native Americans and the movies: A long-forgotten history of Hollywood and my family. A writer researching his great-great-uncles, all three born on a Chickasaw reservation, discovers they were major moviemakers in the early days of Hollywood.
And finally ... from our archives
On March 7, 1965, Alabama state troopers blocked civil rights demonstrators who had just crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The troopers attacked the marchers in events that became known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Anthony De Leon, reporting fellow
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Stephanie Chavez, deputy Metro editor
