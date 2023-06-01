Spring Crab Sandwich

Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. While it comes to a boil, use a microplane to finely grate the garlic into a small jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add the lemon juice and a pinch of salt and pepper, then swirl the lemon juice and garlic together and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the olive oil, close the lid on the jar, and shake the jar vigorously until the vinaigrette is emulsified. Unscrew the lid and season the vinaigrette with more salt and pepper.