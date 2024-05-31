Good morning. It’s Friday, May 31. I am Anita Chabria, a columnist and the host of our politics newsletter. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



3 points to consider: The heroes, the politics and what’s really next

Welp, that’s done.

Unless you are dead, you’ve been bombarded with the news of former-President Donald Trump’s perfect 34: Guilty on all counts.

Will this be our generation’s where-were-you-when-Kennedy-was-shot moment? Because I was getting a boba, and really need to work on my own lies if we’re going to be telling this story at parties.

But now Trump is truly a man of convictions. On July 11, he’ll get his sentence. Expect endless punditry about that for the next couple months. But the truth is, Judge Juan Merchan probably doesn’t know himself for certain, and will spend many serious hours considering between now and then.

I’m not going to rehash all the points you’re already hearing, but I’ve got three that maybe should be getting more attention but aren’t — the heroes, the politics and what’s really next.

First, the heroes. Let’s start with the jury.

Can you imagine the pressure? These seven men and five women were serious AF. They took notes. They kept their faces poker. They deliberated for 12 hours and then did what had to be one of the most stressful and scary things in their lives: Convicted a man who literally has an army of trolls (and insurrectionists) at his disposal.

Because they believed he was guilty.

Their names will likely eventually come out and their lives will be turned upside down. But these twelve ordinary Americans deserve to go down in the history books for taking democracy seriously enough to serve on the toughest of juries with integrity and care.

I am also giving a shout-out to Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. Yes, Cohen was a lying fixer who fixed things that should have been left broken. But he’s the ultimate New Yorker — the guy you messed with because you thought he was too little to fight back.

Fuhgeddaboudit. He knows even.

Michael Cohen testifies on the witness stand with a National Enquirer cover story about Donald Trump displayed on a screen in Manhattan criminal Court on May 13 in New York. (Elizabeth Williams / Associated Press)

And Stormy Daniels. Her husband Barrett Blade went on CNN to let us know that she’s “still pretty stoic” and “processing.” But without her, I am not sure Cohen would have been enough.

Daniels has stood up to the bullying and shaming throughout this, and those guilty verdicts are a sign that the jury believed she was telling the truth — which, frankly, was obvious. But she deserves the acknowledgment that her believable story was in fact believable.

Stormy Daniels testifies on the witness stand as a promotional image for one of her shows featuring an image of Trump is displayed on monitors in Manhattan criminal Court on May 9 in New York. (Elizabeth Williams / Associated Press)

Okay, the politics. Trump is already fundraising off this. He’s declared himself a “political prisoner.”

Paging Brittney Griner. You want to explain that to him?

There were reports that Trump’s fundraising website crashed in the hours after the verdict from so many donors. And Silicon Valley tech bros (who are hosting a Trump fundraiser next week) also jumped on board, apparently thrilled with any candidate that doesn’t come with societal norms or self-awareness.

Venture Capitalist Shaun Maguire (who lists “quantum space crypto security” as a profession) announced on whatever we now call Twitter that he’d given Trump $300,000 and the “timing isn’t a coincidence.”

So being a felon is cool to his supporters. Big surprise.

But he is a felon.

So what happens next, for real?

I said this before, but I would be shocked if Merchan sentenced Trump to prison. Probation is far more likely.

Even that is likely to be contested. Trump will appeal — probably all the way to the Supreme Court if he doesn’t get what he wants, which is to overturn the conviction. That will take months if not years, and his sentence will likely be on hold until that process is done.

But in the meantime, his biggest get-out-of-jail card is winning the election. While a felon can’t vote for a president in his home state of Florida, nothing prevents one from serving if elected.

And if elected, Trump will likely argue that the federal law that governs his duties supersedes state law — which it does.

The state’s rights guy could argue that any sentence, even probation, needs to be pushed at least until after he finishes his four years in the Oval Office.

So, no, folks. Trump isn’t going to jail or even getting fitted for an ankle monitor.

But if just a few nice folks in places such as Wisconsin and Michigan think twice before voting for a felon, Trump might lose on more than 34 counts.

Today’s top stories

The Hollywood Sign, as seen from Beachwood Drive. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The Hollywood downturn



Los Angeles has lost ground in film and TV employment to rival towns like Atlanta and New York, but it’s still the biggest player.

Hollywood crews are in crisis: ‘Everyone’s just in panic mode’ as jobs decline.

UC strike



Homelessness in L.A.



Climate and environment



Whittier planned to fell more than 80 ficus trees. Then came the outrage .

. Third U.S. dairy worker comes down with avian flu, officials are monitoring the farm.

As bird flu pandemic widens , state lawmakers push to legalize raw milk.

California’s homeowners insurance crisis



A consumer group blasted an insurance bill backed by Newsom.

Here’s what went wrong in California’s insurance market, how it can be fixed and what owners can do.

Inside the Lakers’ coaching search



New Orleans assistant coach James Borrego is scheduled for in-person meetings related to the Lakers’ head coaching vacancy, according to multiple people familiar with the plans but unauthorized to speak publicly.

Here’s a rundown of the potential candidates.

Today’s great reads

Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum arrives at her closing campaign rally at the Zocalo in Mexico City on May 29. Mexico’s general election is set for June 2. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)

She’s likely to be Mexico’s next president. Can she save the country from cartel violence? The front-runner in Mexico’s presidential election brought down crime as Mexico City mayor. Can Claudia Sheinbaum save Mexico from rampant violence?



Jessica Lange on playing ‘wildly emotional characters’ and finding roles that still fit

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

(Illustration by James Olstein / For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Jacarandas in bloom in Long Beach on May 28. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from L.A. Times photographer Christina House. Jacarandas are blooming!

