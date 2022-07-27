Complete coverage: U.S. offers Russia deal for Brittney Griner’s release

The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Wednesday.

Griner was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February. She testified Wednesday at her trial that she did not know how the cannabis oil ended up in her bag but explained she had a doctor’s recommendation for it and had packed in haste.

The proposed deal is also said to call for the release of fellow imprisoned American Paul Whelan, a Michigan security executive Paul Whelan.

