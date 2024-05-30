Join the L.A. Times on a hike

Hi! I’m Deborah Vankin and I’m a wellness writer for the L.A. Times. We just finished putting together a massive guide to fantastic hikes in Los Angeles. While testing out the trails this spring, I went on about 10 solo hikes in a row. Lately, I’m craving company. How about joining me?

To celebrate the publication of our hiking guide, I’m inviting 30 L.A. Times subscribers to join me on the trail Saturday, June 8 at 9 a.m. We’ll head to the Lower Arroyo Seco Trail, an easy 3.2-mile walk in Pasadena. The trailhead starts at San Pascual Stables and journeys along the concrete river basin, with a few short trails that veer off from the main path. The hike also passes under two architecturally grand bridges, the 1922 San Rafael Bridge and the 1914 La Loma Bridge. It’s quite peaceful.

I can’t overstate the benefits of moving your body, outdoors, in nature. Like all exercise, it’s good for heart health, muscle conditioning and balance, not to mention mental health and overall mood. Hiking is my happy place — one that I’d like to share with you.

This is where I hung my hat while on a solo hike recently. But I’m ready for company. Join me? (Deborah Vankin)

I’ll start and end the hike with a few gentle but essential stretches and give some history of the area along the way. I’ll also share my hiking experiences, gear recommendations and other tips — and I’d love to hear yours! The event will take about two hours, walking at a leisurely pace and with time built in for rest stops. It will be open to the first 30 subscribers who sign up, and it’s free to join. Attendees must be 18 years or older.

The Lower Arroyo Seco Trail is a dirt-and-gravel path that’s mostly flat and in relatively good condition. But there are rocky and uneven portions. Bring sturdy shoes with good traction, a hat, sunscreen and plenty of water. On-leash dogs are more than welcome.

Park in the lot adjacent to the baseball fields off of San Pascual Avenue, or on the street if you find a spot, and walk to the San Pascual Stables parking lot. We’ll meet at the trailhead by the lot. It’s well marked. Attendees will be required to sign a waiver prior to attending. Grab a spot on eventbrite.com.

Hope to see you on the trail!