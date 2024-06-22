Kick off summer in L.A. with these activities

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, June 22. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Things to do around L.A. this summer

The first day of summer was Thursday. Hello, more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Those cool nights with 50-something degree temperatures will soon be a thing of the past. Get ready for highs in the mid- to high 80s during the day and lows in the mid- to high 60s at night.

Warmer weather makes me want to sit in front of my portable air conditioner every day until it cools down again. But that’s not realistic or economical, so I’ll find activities to do around L.A. instead.

Advertisement

Lucky for us Angelenos, my colleague Christopher Reynolds put together a list of 24 things to do around L.A. this summer . They’re outdoorsy and indoorsy, free and pricey, old and new, and all in L.A. or within easy day-trip reach.

Here are five highlights from Christopher’s roundup:

Paddle a swan boat in Echo Park Lake

(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Beat the heat with a soothing ride on a swan boat at Echo Park . The swans are powered by foot paddles but the pedaling is easy because you’re at a leisurely pace. You can either ride during the day by doing a circuit of the lake or ride at night when the swans light up.

The small boats can seat two adults and two children under age 10. Larger boats can seat up to five people. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through Sept. 2 and rentals are $12 hourly per adult, $7 for those under age 18.

Behold the universe, or the skyline, from Griffith Observatory

Advertisement

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Take a hike or drive up to Griffith Observatory — the architectural star of 4,210-acre Griffith Park — one of L.A.’s most recognizable landmarks, with its green copper domes, choice views of the Hollywood sign and bust of James Dean.

Besides its public telescope and shows in the Samuel Oschin Planetarium (32 to 35 minutes each; $6 to $10 per person), the observatory offers a variety of free indoor exhibits, plus presentations in its Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater. The observatory is closed on Mondays.

Parking is hard to come by and pricey ($10 per hour), so Christopher suggests hiking up from the Greek Theatre or Fern Dell.

Listen under the stars at the Hollywood Bowl

(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Picnic before or during shows at the Hollywood Bowl this summer. Its summer lineup will include performances from the L.A. Philharmonic, Chris Stapleton, the Roots, Harry Connick Jr., Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and more.

One of my favorite things about the Hollywood Bowl: You can bring your own food and drink to shows. You’re also allowed to bring beer or wine to some shows. Read up on what you can, and cannot bring, in advance .

Try the island life on Catalina

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Skip Hawaii and head to Catalina for an island escape this summer. The ferry ride is about an hour and you may encounter playful dolphins on the way. Round-trip ferry rides for adults with Catalina Express to Avalon from Long Beach, San Pedro or Dana Point cost $92 to $96.

You might consider spending a weekend, as there are too many options to fit in one day: submarine tours, snorkeling, miniature golf, cycling and the Catalina Zipline Eco Tour that will set you zinging above eucalyptus trees.

Advertisement

Hide out in remote Jalama Beach County Park

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

If you’re looking for a secluded getaway, Jalama Beach is just for you. It’s in the middle of nowhere at the end of a gorgeous 14-mile country road that veers west from Highway 1, which splits off from U.S. 101 at the Gaviota Pass near Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

At the end of Jalama Road, you’ll find a 107-site campground on a beach with seven rentable cabins. You’ll also find the Jalama Beach Store, whose Jalama Burgers are, as Christopher writes, “one of Santa Barbara County’s principal assets.”

The week’s biggest stories

President Biden and former President Trump face off in their first debate of this presidential campaign on Thursday on CNN. (Associated Press)

Politics



Stabbing on USC’s fraternity row



Sports



More big stories



Advertisement

Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

A canine rescue group became a favorite of Hollywood celebrities. But were the dogs really “rescues”? Little-known Wagmor Pets got famous by adopting dogs to stars such as Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock. The issue? Along with a predictable assortment of mutts, Wagmor seemed to have a lot of puppies, purebreds and popular doodle mixes, the kind not always found in shelters.

More great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

Advertisement

For your weekend

Going out



🏖️Santa Monica Pier attracts an estimated 10 million tourists a year. But there’s more to the city than that 1,651 feet of wood jutting out into the Pacific Ocean.

🍽️ Seven delicious Jamaican patties for a taste of the island in L.A.

Staying in



How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz

(Times staff and wire photos)

Which Los Angeles sports team got spiffy new uniforms? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.