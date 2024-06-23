‘L.A. Influential’ presents powerful people who shape Los Angeles

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday, June 23. I’m Joel Rubin, deputy business editor at The Times. Here’s what you need to know to start your week:

Through a lens of influence and power, these are the people shaping Los Angeles

A basketball legend turned billionaire. Museum directors. A gang-intervention worker. Elected officials. Actors. Philanthropists. A biking advocate.

At first glance, there’s nothing obviously connecting these people who live and work in disparate corners of Los Angeles. It’s when you start thinking about this fascinating, imperfect, centerless city through the lens of influence and power that you see a common link. Through their work, their creative ideas or the largesse they distribute, they all have an outsized hand in shaping Los Angeles.

I’ve been thinking about these types of people and how they impact Los Angeles for a while now as I’ve helped put together “L.A. Influential,” a project that identifies and illuminates more than 100 people you should know about if you want to understand Los Angeles. Over the past year reporters, photographers, and others from every corner of The Times’ newsroom have been working to decide whom to include and how to bring them to life through words, photos and video.

Each Sunday, we’re publishing one of six categories that together make up L.A. Influential. Today, it’s The Civic Center, a group of people who live and breathe every corner of the city. They know its streets and its people. They are its backbone. There’s our groundbreaking mayor and Cecily Myart-Cruz, the head of the teacher’s union. Landscape design guru Mia Lehrer whose work is “making beauty out of blight.” Michael Govan and Ann Philbin have helped put L.A. squarely at the heart of the art world. The list goes on.

Don’t miss The Creators, The Connectors and The Money , which are already out. And make sure to come back for the last two installments in the weeks to come.

Taken together, the people in L.A. Influential are writing L.A.’s story today. It is, of course, a story that’s never finished. Other people will come to leave their mark, while others fade.

As our fearless columnist Gustavo Arellano wrote in his introductory essay for L.A. Influential: “Los Angeles is at its best when the people who shape us make way for the next generation, when there are people who want to right the wrongs of the past as they try to build a better future. The people you’re about to read up on know it’s the only way to live in the city of the eternal future.”

The week’s biggest stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have struck a deal to offset the state budget deficit. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Politics



Crime and courts



More big stories



Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Forget the graffiti. L.A.’s most notorious skyscrapers have a much bigger problem. Graffiti artists made Oceanwide Plaza in downtown Los Angeles infamous. But a far more complex question looms over the real estate catastrophe: Can it be salvaged?

More great reads



For your weekend

In late May, Sushi Nakazawa unveiled Hi. Dozo, a delivery sushi operation with set boxes such as the Deep Dive, with nigiri, maki and sashimi. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

(Casey Beifuss / For The Times)

We moved from New York in a doughnut truck. Would L.A. offer new adventures? I had felt unmoored in New York. The depression I had been riddled with in adolescence had returned in a new adult form. But would a return to L.A. win over my Jersey boy?

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

