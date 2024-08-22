UC president issues new order banning encampments, masking by protesters, blocking paths

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment during a demonstration in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus on April 22, 2024.

Good morning. It's Thursday, Aug. 22.



UC president orders chancellors to strictly enforce protest rules

As thousands of University of California students begin to return to school this week, UC President Michael V. Drake directed the system’s 10 chancellors to enforce policies prohibiting encampments, demonstrations that block access to pathways and buildings, and masking that shields identities.

Drake also shared a letter with the UC community Monday, reaffirming the system’s commitment to nurturing free speech, diverse viewpoints and lawful protests — fundamental to the university’s mission. The directive comes amid sharp calls to stop the kind of policy violations that unfolded during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war roiling UC and other campuses across the nation in the spring.

As the birthplace of the free speech movement, the “vast majority” of campus protests are peaceful and nonviolent,” Drake wrote. But, he added, “some of the activities we saw over the past year were not” and needed to be addressed through “consistent application of policies and laws.”

At several UC campuses, demonstrations escalated, provoking counterprotesters. At UCLA, a violent mob attacked the camp during a night of violence and a delayed police response to it. Community members complained that the encampments disrupted campus operations and building access.

UCLA facilities employees clean up and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on May 2, 2024. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

What’s at stake?

In his letter, Drake instructed chancellors to provide a document or webpage compiling existing policies that apply to protests and demonstrations by the beginning of fall term — this month at UC Berkeley and UC Merced, and in September for the rest.

“I expect that most of our campuses have existing policies that cover the areas listed,” he wrote, but if they don’t, campuses should “develop and/or amend” their policies as soon as possible.

If policies are violated during demonstrations, chancellors should use UC’s “tiered responses,” Drake said, and community members will be provided with “multiple opportunities to adjust their conduct.”

All UC members cited for violations will go through the campus disciplinary process, Drake added, which include warnings, probation, restitution, suspension or dismissal for students; written censure, demotion, suspension without pay and dismissal, among other sanctions, for staff and faculty.

A top-down presidential directive is unusual in a system that respects the independent decision-making of its chancellors. Drake consulted with campus leaders, students, faculty, staff, regents and others over the summer to strengthen and clarify UC’s approach on protests going forward.

He also emphasized that the descriptions used in his letter “are intended to be illustrative” and that the policies chancellors uphold “may use different language to achieve the same effect.”

Why now?

Drake’s letters respond to criticism the system received from some regents, faculty, legislators and others that the demonstrations had become dangerous and costly, and that UC needed to enforce campus rules more consistently.

Across the UC, the cost of protest management reached $29 million, my colleagues Teressa Watanabe and Jaweed Kaleem reported . Most of that was spent on outside law enforcement and security officers as well as property repairs, graffiti and waste removal as well as pest control.

Lawmakers urging Drake to develop a “systemwide framework” to provide consistent enforcement of rules are withholding $25 million in state funding until he delivers a report on his efforts by Oct. 1.

The regents, who had similarly pushed for the systemwide action, praised Drake for his “clear direction,” said Regent Rich Leib, who served as board chair last year during the protests, said.

What has been the response?

Rabbi Dovid Gurevich, the director of Chabad at UCLA, said that the directive was “received overall positively in the community” and that it was a necessary response to a “tough three months” at UCLA.

“Students we’ve interacted with felt harassed, verbally assaulted,” Gurevich said, adding that while he was recording a video on Instagram in June, anti-Israel agitators, unaffiliated with the university, were verbally abusive to him.

Some pro-Palestinian students and faculty condemned the directive and said they won’t be deterred from protesting when they return to campus.

“This latest attempt is nothing more than the UC’s desperate effort to break the will of our movement,” said Banan Abdelrahman, a spokesperson with Berkeley Students for Justice in Palestine.

“Time and time again, we have seen how this repression fails,” she said. “How can you silence us when for 11 months we have witnessed the live slaughter of the Palestinian people — for many of us, our people.”

Today's top stories

Vice President Kamala Harris made a brief appearance Monday during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. She will take center stage Thursday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Shining a light on L.A. government



Officials at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power attended a fancy conference. False invoices paid their bill.

Los Angeles County got $88 million to rehabilitate young people. Most of it hasn’t been spent.

The Obamas are done turning the other cheek — and Democrats couldn’t be happier , Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria write.

Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria write. Fans thought the media would be softer on Bennifer 2.0. They were wrong, Maira Garcia writes.

The Dodgers hope Walker Buehler can pull off the impossible, but he’s struggling, Dylan Hernández writes.

And from the Times Editorial Board: Delay California’s oil drilling protections until 2031? No way.

(Sal Veder / Associated Press)

The kidnapped heiress who became an “urban guerrilla” and embraced her captors. Patricia Hearst’s transformation into a fervent member of the SLA was part of a strange saga at the nexus of leftist militancy and American aristocracy, saturation media coverage and youth revolt.

TikTok creators, inspired by Reesa Teesa’s “Who TF Did I Marry?!?” series, are using the app to share multipart stories.



Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a beach in Monterey, Calif. (Tayfun Coskun / Getty Images)

L.A. Times film critic Sheila Benson gave “Dirty Dancing” a strong review when it came out in 1987. (Los Angeles Times)

“By being smart and funny, touching and unabashedly sensual, ‘Dirty Dancing’ (selected theaters), a musical/love story set in the Catskills in the early ‘60s, is the sweet sleeper of a hot season.” So wrote L.A. Times film critic Sheila Benson on this day in 1987 when “Dirty Dancing” first came out. Read her full review here.

