Defne Karabatur is the 2023-24 audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She recently graduated from UC Berkeley, where she studied applied mathematics, English and political economy. She got her start in journalism working for the Daily Californian, Berkeley’s independent, student-run newspaper. Most recently, she was the 2022-23 creative director of the newspaper. She grew up in Connecticut and Istanbul. Outside of the newsroom, Karabatur enjoys cooking, taking photos, reading and watching Formula One races.