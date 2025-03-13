Preparing for the worst: What to do about the residence you left behind

The worst-case scenario has happened: A fire broke out in your area and after dashing to safety you’re now ruminating on what you need to do next.

Before you start to think about what the recovery process entails it’s important to remember your first postfire checklist should include only three things: shelter, food and clothing.

Any time there is a disaster, the Red Cross will work with local government officials to set up evacuation shelters and disaster relief services that include meals, prescription refills, mental health services, charging stations, emergency supplies and caseworkers to support recovery planning. Red Cross should be your first stop for assistance. The organization shares its shelter locations online .

Once these initial needs are met and you’re ready, start thinking about recovering lost items and whether you need to pay for bills associated with your rental or home.

If you completed your second assignment from last week’s newsletter, then you have your go-bag filled with important and essential items for yourself and your family.

But maybe you don’t have the go-bag because you didn’t have time to grab it, or because you weren’t home when the evacuation order came.

One way to ensure you have personal documents at the ready is to keep several copies of them saved in at least three places, digitally and physically.

You can save digital copies on your computer hard drive, an external hard drive or a cloud storage. Wherever the documents are stored digitally, you’ll want to make sure those documents are backed up at least once a month, said Alex Hagan, chief executive of DriveSavers.

Physical copies can be saved in a bank safe deposit box or with a trusted out-of-area family member.

If you haven’t prepped ahead of time, don’t worry. You can recover the important documentation you’ll need to to apply for federal assistance, file an insurance claim or replace a Social Security card, for example.

The top 6 essential documents you need to recover

These are the essential documents needed to begin your recovery process:



Passport Driver’s license or California Real ID ( California residents must have a Real ID by May ) If you’re a homeowner, the deed to your property Birth certificates Marriage certificate Insurance documents (home or renter’s)

These documents can be replaced by reaching out to the respective agencies below:



The U.S. Department of State website . The Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 legally allows the U.S. Department of State to waive passport application and file search fees for those who have a lost or damaged passport after certain eligible major disasters. You can request a replacement driver’s license or identification card by visiting your local Department of Motor Vehicles. You can look for location and website information on your state’s motor vehicle department by checking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s online list or by using the U.S. General Services Administration’s online search tool for state motor vehicle services. The deed to your property can be retrieved from your respective county clerk’s office. Vital records (birth, death and marriage certificates) should be requested from the county recorder or clerk’s office in the county where the event occurred. Call your insurance company and request a copy of your residential homeowner’s insurance policy, including your declarations page — the same guidance goes for renter’s insurance.

If you need assistance with replacing these items, the Federal Emergency Management Agency sets up disaster recovery centers after a disaster with representatives from federal and state organizations to help with any questions you may have. To locate the nearest disaster recovery center, anywhere in the United States, click here .

My home was affected by the fires

Homeowners affected by the disaster are often eligible to reduce or suspend their mortgage payments for up to 12 months, according to Fannie Mae, the Federal National Mortgage Assn.

If your home was destroyed in a wildfire, contact your mortgage servicer as soon as possible to discuss your options. You may qualify for a forbearance plan that will temporarily lower or eliminate your monthly payment and prevent late fees and foreclosure.

For more information, call (855) 437-3243 to reach a Fannie Mae housing counselor who can provide a needs assessment and create a personalized recovery plan. Guidance from experts is available for up to 18 months post-disaster.

My rented home was damaged or destroyed. Do I still need to pay rent?

Under California law, your rental agreement will become void if the rental unit is completely destroyed in a disaster. You will no longer be required to pay rent and your landlord must return your security deposit.

If your rental unit is partially destroyed and can’t be lived in, you can choose to end your rental agreement or wait for your landlord to make the necessary repairs. You will not have to pay rent while waiting for repairs, unless you move back into the unit.

If you’re a landlord, you’re responsible for repairs after a disaster and have an obligation to make the unit livable as soon as possible.

Do I need to pay my utility bills?

Whether you have to continue paying your gas, water and power bills depends on your providers, where you live and the condition of your home.

When the wildfires burned through portions of Pacific Palisades and Altadena, Southern California Edison, which provides power to the Altadena area, suspended billing for all customers who live in mandatory evacuation zones, reported Times staff writers Caroline Petrow-Cohen and Andrew Khouri .

The company also worked with Los Angeles County to get the addresses of homes that had been destroyed, which it will permanently remove from the billing list.

Experts recommend that you reach out to your local provider to understand whether it is pausing services or what financial assistance is available during the disaster.

What about my property taxes?

Under the revenue and taxation code , the California State Board of Equalization states that after a disaster such as a fire, earthquake or flooding damages or destroys your property, you may be eligible for property tax relief if the county where your property is located has adopted an ordinance that allows such relief.

All California counties have adopted an ordinance for disaster relief.

To qualify for property tax relief, you must file a claim with the county assessor within the time specified in your county ordinance, or 12 months from the date of damage or destruction, whichever is later.

You will qualify for tax relief only if the damage to your property exceeds $10,000.

If approved, your reduced tax rate will remain in effect until your property is restored or rebuilt.

These are just a few of the many questions you’ll have to grapple with if a fire does devastate your home and community. But you don’t have to be alone in this process. Consider sharing these questions with your neighbors so that when disaster does strike, your community is aware of the help and assistance that will be available.

Look for the next installment of In Case of Fire, the L.A. Times’ newsletter guide to wildfire readiness and resilience, in your inbox. You’ve got your third preparedness assignment; the next will be understanding what health effects smoke and ash that come from a fire have on you.

