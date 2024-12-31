New year, new ID? Here’s the deadline to get the Real ID and why you need one

The Real ID will be required starting May 7 for anyone trying to board a domestic flight or get into a federal building, such as a courthouse.

For many, ringing in the new year will also mean getting a new driver’s license.

The federal Real ID Act will take effect May 7, meaning a standard state-issued driver’s license or identification card will no longer get people through airport security or into federal buildings.

Instead, they will need to get the enhanced driver’s license known as the Real ID.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 with the goal of creating a nationwide standard for identification because driver’s licenses in some states aren’t acceptable forms of identification to cross borders or board commercial aircraft.

The planned implementation date was originally announced for 2008 but has since been pushed back several times.

Advertisement

Nearly 18.4 million Californians out of a population of nearly 40 million already had a Real ID as of Dec. 5, according to recent data from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Why do I need the Real ID?

Starting May 7, only the Real ID will be accepted in order to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities such as federal courthouses and military bases. The traditional state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards will no longer be accepted, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Real ID for California has the image of a bear and a star in the top right-hand corner that shows it’s federally compliant.

Advertisement

How do I get a Real ID?

To apply for a Real ID, Californians should fill out an online application at REALID.dmv.ca.gov and upload their documents, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

People must visit a DMV office and bring their documents, application confirmation and $35 for fees in order to complete the application.

Here are the necessary documents:

