How to protect yourself while searching through a scorched home

In the unfortunate event that your home is in a burn zone, you will likely be eager to return to your property and assess the damage.

Once firefighters gain their footing in fire containment, local officials must devise a plan for people to safely visit their homes in evacuated areas to assess the damage.

Whether you’re hoping to see if your home is still standing or what can be salvaged from the rubble, there are some precautions you need to take to protect your health.

Even though the danger posed by the fire is over, experts warn of lingering hazardous materials physically on the ground and in the air.

Left on the burn scars are remnants of hazardous materials, “things like batteries, ammunition, propane tanks, pesticides, even household cleaning products that can become extremely volatile and toxic when exposed to heat,” Yana Garcia, California’s Environmental Protection Agency secretary, told my colleague Tony Briscoe .

Local, state and federal partners will work together to create a hazardous debris removal program for the burned areas as part of a larger recovery and rebuilding effort.

Aside from hazardous materials, experts caution of another risk: ash.

What harmful chemicals are in the immediate area of burned homes

Researchers still don’t completely understand how harmful urban fire ash is in the immediate area and its effect on surrounding communities.

What experts do know is that urban fires are more toxic than wildfires because of the chemicals from burned homes, items in them and cars.

The ash coating destroyed and damaged homes contains volatile organic compounds that can include benzene, silica, asbestos, lead, hydrogen cyanide and hydrogen fluoride. A majority of these compounds are carcinogens.

These compounds come from older burning homes, cars, furniture and even cleaning products inside the home, said Dr. Ashraf M. Elsayegh, a pulmonologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

If you’re returning to a burn area to survey the damage or digging through rubble for family heirlooms, for example, you’re exposing yourself to the harmful chemicals.

These compounds can affect your heart, bloodstream and even gastrointestinal tract, Elsayegh said.

“We’ve seen before that after large wildfires, we have asthma exacerbations, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, emphysema, bronchitis, pneumonia and lung infections,” he said.

How to protect yourself when assessing your residence

Before you enter any burn site, Elsayegh recommends you get a tetanus shot.

There’s going to be a lot of metal and possibly rusted nails in these areas, and if you get a cut, he said, there’s a high risk for a tetanus infection.

You can make an appointment for a tetanus shot at the following locations:



Your local or preferred pharmacy such as CVS , Walgreens or Rite Aid .

, or . California Department of Public Health has an online appointment site called My Turn that helps you find a walk-in clinic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a list of accredited state health departments where you can locate your public health department to search for vaccine appointment offerings.

that helps you find a walk-in clinic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have where you can locate your public health department to search for vaccine appointment offerings. You can also check your county public health department for local clinic services and appointment options.

The tetanus booster shot is recommended every 10 years. If you haven’t had a booster, Elsayegh recommends you get one.

The protective gear to wear when visiting a burn site should include:



An N95 mask. Cloth, surgical masks and bandannas allow too much air in and don’t filter out finer particles .

. Protective eyewear such as goggles, not glasses.

Work gloves.

A long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Sturdy shoes with thick soles.

Once you’re done visiting a burn area and you return to your temporary lodging, remove all your clothes and protective gear outside before you enter the residence to reduce exposing others inside the home.

You’re dealing with potential asbestos compounds in the ash, and after being exposed to them, they can cling to your clothes and skin.

If any part of your skin was exposed to the ash during your visit, Elsayegh said to use baby wipes to clean it off and then immediately take a shower.

My home was saved. How can I clean it?

When you’re able to return to your home that wasn’t damaged by the fires, the inside of the home will have ash particles.

Do not sweep, dust or use a regular vacuum to clean up the ash particles. Instead, use a vacuum with a HEPA filter to clear away small particles left in the home.

Use a dry microfiber rag to wipe down every wall and dust every crevice. Find a duster extender, of the same material, or use a ladder to make sure you can reach the ceiling and the tops of cabinets and refrigerators, reported my colleague Keri Blakinger.

Blakinger spoke with Karie Miller, who runs Green For You Cleaning, an eco-friendly cleaning service based in Southern California, about how to clean your home and get rid of the smell of smoke.

Once you’ve wiped down every section of your home, go back to every area with a damp towel and mild detergent.

If the smell still lingers after your deep cleaning, Miller suggested putting out bowls of baking soda or sachets of charcoal to absorb the odor Blakinger reported. For cushions and furniture, she said, you might consider sprinkling baking soda on the fabric. Leave it to sit and then vacuum up the powder to avoid leaving a mess.

Cleaning experts warned to avoid using candles or air fresheners that mask odors instead of eliminating the root cause.

If there is ash collected outside your home, experts suggest you not sweep it or use a leaf blower because you can blow it back up into the air.

Instead, mist the ash with water, gather it into a trash bag and throw it away in your trash bin.

Do not use a garden hose to soak the ash because you’ll just create a toxic sludge.

Assessing fire damage is a difficult task, but if you’re able to visit your property, make a plan to do it with your neighbor and share these tips on how to protect yourselves while doing so.

Assessing fire damage is a difficult task, but if you're able to visit your property, make a plan to do it with your neighbor and share these tips on how to protect yourselves while doing so.


