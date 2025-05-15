The Menendez brothers’ resentencing would have shocked 1990s L.A.

Lyle Menendez, right, and brother Erik listen to a charge of murder conspiracy against them with Leslie Abramson, far left, attorney for Erik, Dec. 29, 1992 in Los Angeles.

I never caught the slew of documentaries and dramatizations about The Menendez Brothers, whose notoriety in Southern California is such that they should just trademark their names already. So imagine my surprise last year when then-L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón announced he backed a resentencing of the brothers, arguing 35 years was enough time for the crime of murdering their parents — and besides, they had expressed enough remorse.

And imagine my surprise yesterday, when L.A. County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic agreed.

The Menendez brothers now face 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole because they committed their murders before they were 26 years old, according to my colleagues James Queally and Richard Winton — the Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani of local crime reporting. Not only that, they have a clemency hearing before the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom next month.

From heinous rich boys to sympathetic characters

Growing up in a Latino Catholic household in Southern California in the 1990s, there were no monsters worse than Erik and Lyle Menendez.

I was 10 years old when their parents, Jose and Kitty, were brutally killed in their Beverly Hills home. Their sons were arrested on suspicion of murdering their parents the following year and went through two trials before a jury found them guilty of first-degree murder in 1996. A judge sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Everyone figured that was that.

Erik and Lyle garnered next to no public sympathy that I could remember. Lyle did them no favors by going on spending sprees in the months after their parents’ deaths, according to witnesses. Nobody bought the story that the two did it because Jose sexually abused them while Kitty did nothing. It also didn’t help that courtroom footage and photos of the Menendez brothers — Erik’s intense stare, Lyle’s dead eyes, both wearing pastel sweaters in an effort to soften their image — cast them as poor little rich boys who thought they could get away with anything.

The teenage part of me today still can’t believe Erik and Lyle have any supporters at all. Who would ever support someone who shot their mother dead while she was trying to crawl away, as Lyle testified in the first trial? The adult part of me knows that public perception of them has dramatically changed in the time they’ve been imprisoned.

A series of updates supported their story that their father had abused them. A Netflix show produced by Ryan Murphy softened their image; a Netflix documentary retold their story to a new generation. More important, their extended family united to argue they and the brothers have suffered enough and want to close the sad Menendez saga once and for all.

“I don’t think they are the same people they were 30 years ago,” Anamaria Baralt, a cousin of the brothers, said on the stand during the resentencing hearing.

At this point, the only person who seems to be angry about the idea of the Menendez brothers having a chance at parole is L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman. He unsuccessfully fought to overturn Gascon’s request for a resentencing hearing, and his prosecutors unsuccessfully argued against it at the Van Nuys courthouse on Tuesday. Hochman’s office was so unsuccessful, in fact, that Judge Jesic issued his ruling after just a day of hearings, when everyone expected at least two.

The Menendez brothers’ parole hearing still hasn’t been scheduled, and Newsom and future governors can keep them incarcerated forever. But teenage me never would have believed they could get to this point. What’s next, he would have asked: OJ Simpson, a criminal?

A view of 7th Street downtown, where Skid Row is located.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California faces an additional $12-billion budget deficit

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget plan walks back his promise to provide free healthcare to undocumented immigrants, caps overtime for in-home support service workers and reduces Medi-Cal benefits for Californians.

This marks the third year in a row that Newsom and lawmakers have been forced to trim back their overspending.

Newsom also said that Trump’s tariffs will reduce California revenue by $16 billion.

Why El Chapo’s relatives were escorted into California from Mexico

Mexico’s security chief Omar García Harfuch characterized the transfer of El Chapo’s relatives as part of a “negotiation” between the U.S. Justice Department and representatives of one of El Chapo’s sons who faces drug smuggling and other charges in federal court in Chicago.

Mexico extradited that son, Ovidio Guzmán López, to the U.S. in 2023.

AI is coming to the permitting process for fire rebuilds

The software aims to speed up a process already being criticized as moving too slowly.

Disaster recovery and government technology experts said permitting was a good use of AI technology but cautioned that human oversight was needed.

L.A. approved its first permits for rebuilding homes after the Palisades fire back in March, but the process has been slow.

Trump wants to shift disaster response onto states

In recent months, the president has called for shrinking or even eliminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which he accused in a Jan. 24 executive order of overspending and political bias.

But California, along with the rest of the nation, is struggling to keep pace with more frequent and destructive environmental disasters fueled by human-caused climate change.

Earlier this year. FEMA declined to lease apartments to L.A. fire victims, despite doing so for other disasters.

(Eleanor Davis / For The Times)

Relationships: 5 social skills you can improve to make new friends as an adult.

5 social skills you can improve to make new friends as an adult. Experiences: Dance with a K-pop star? Wrestle a luchador? Airbnb wants to expand beyond its roots by offering 22,000 experiences.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

On May 15, 1940, the first McDonald’s restaurant was opened by brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald in San Bernardino.

Three years ago, Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about how Southern California has given the world so much, including fast food giants that began as mom-an-pop undertakings, or pop-and-son enterprises, and wound up as corporate owned chains.

