The future of Angel Stadium? Anaheim puts the issue on hold

The city of Anaheim is likely to wait until after the baseball season to address the future of Angel Stadium.

With the city expecting to complete a long-awaited assessment of the condition of the stadium this summer, deputy city manager Ted White told the City Council on Tuesday that the prudent course of action would be for his staff to get a “full understanding” of the stadium review before asking the council how to proceed.

“We want to have that opportunity to evaluate it and prepare a presentation for you,” said White, who projected making that presentation sometime that fall.

Angel Stadium, the fourth-oldest stadium in the major leagues, opened in 1966. The assessment is expected to detail the repairs and maintenance needed to keep the stadium safe and sound for decades to come, at a cost both the city and team estimate would be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The information could guide the city and team in determining what needs to be done to the stadium and who should pay for it, whether the Angels play out their existing stadium lease or negotiate a new deal, one that likely would include development on the sea of parking lots surrounding the ballpark. The Angels have committed to play in Angel Stadium through 2032 and have options through 2038.

On April 4, the day of the Angels’ home opener, Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken sent an open letter to Angels owner Arte Moreno, inviting him to share in “an open and honest conversation about the future of baseball in Anaheim.”

Aitken listed eight starting points for negotiations, including her desire for the name “Anaheim” to reclaim its prominence with the team. Moreno and Aitken exchanged greetings at the home opener, but the Angels have not committed to any negotiations.