MS-13 members from L.A. charged in string of grisly killings, prosecutors say

MS-13 gang members in Los Angeles hacked to death seven people in the last two years, including a rival gang member who was dismembered and had his heart cut out by six MS-13 soldiers in the Angeles National Forest for defacing the gang’s graffiti, federal authorities alleged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Twenty-two people allegedly affiliated with the gang’s Fulton clique in the San Fernando Valley were indicted by a grand jury on racketeering charges that include nearly 200 criminal acts, committed across several states over nine years.

The sweeping indictment marks the latest battle between California law enforcement and the notorious Central American gang. The MS-13 gang, which has ties to El Salvador, was formed in Los Angeles decades ago and was responsible for numerous murders and other criminal enterprises.

Four people were killed in the Angeles National Forest by members of the Fulton clique wielding machetes, baseball bats and knives, the indictment alleges. Along with a slaying in the Malibu hills and another in Whitsett Fields Park in North Hollywood — the clique’s “stronghold,” prosecutors said — the six killings were committed by gang members hoping to gain entry into or advance within the clique’s ranks, according to the indictment.

Sixteen of the 22 people indicted are charged in connection with those six slayings, which authorities called so “heinous, cruel or depraved” that the defendants are eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors have not said whether they intend to seek the death penalty.

All 22 of the alleged MS-13 affiliates are in custody. Eighteen had been apprehended over the last year on a range of federal and state charges, authorities said. Three were arrested in recent days in the Los Angeles area by a task force composed of FBI agents, LAPD officers and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. Another alleged MS-13 affiliate was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma.

“We have now taken off the streets nearly two dozen people associated with the most violent arm of MS-13 in Los Angeles, where the gang is believed to have killed 24 people over the past two years,” said Nick Hanna, the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles.

Authorities also filed two more cases under seal against juvenile defendants in federal court.

Some of the suspects were high school students at the time of the slayings, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

While the LAPD has said in recent years that MS-13 has become less of a factor in city crime, the gang has become a frequent focus of President Trump’s diatribes about crime and illegal immigration. He often has cited the organization, which was formed in Los Angeles several decades ago, as evidence of the need for increased deportation efforts.

Last month, the LAPD arrested several suspected members of the gang as part of a broader investigation into a series of violent events in North Hollywood, including the slaying of a 34-year-old homeless man in January. In a statement, the department had said it noticed an uptick in MS-13 graffiti in the San Fernando Valley.

“Over the past year, tagging and other evidence of MS-13’s presence has been observed at multiple locations throughout the Valley,” the statement said. “Officials believe the gang is attempting to establish a foothold by directly challenging rival gangs in the area.”