Police shut down a street in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday after finding a fireworks-laden drone atop a building.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 7th Street about 10:30 a.m., according to Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman. They found a drone, which had fireworks strapped to it, on the roof of a building, he said.

Police shut down westbound traffic on 7th Street at Francisco Street while a bomb squad investigated. The street remained closed as of 1 p.m.