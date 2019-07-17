LAPD officer charged with rape after ‘cold’ DNA match, prosecutors say

An LAPD officer has been charged with rape following a sexual assault investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

Officer William Rodriguez, 33, a 10-year veteran of the LAPD who most recently was assigned to the Valley Traffic Division, was taken into custody Tuesday and relieved of his police powers. The L.A. County district attorney’s office charged him with two counts of forcible rape in a case with a special allegation of multiple victims.

The investigation stemmed from a Nov. 1 report of a sexual assault involving an acquaintance at Rodriguez’s home. The investigation led to the discovery of Rodriguez’s involvement in a second sexual assault in August 2015, officials say. Prosecutors say that the attack occurred under similar conditions. Both incidents occurred while Rodriguez was off-duty.

Rodriguez was identified through a combined DNA index system, or a “cold hit” DNA match, authorities said.

“When one of our own breaks the trust of the people, we are sworn to protect and serve, it tarnishes the badge we all wear proudly on our chests. This arrest reflects our commitment to pursue every lead no matter where the investigation takes us,” LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

Asked if investigators believe there could be more victims, LAPD Capt. Gisselle Espinoza said: “We know only of those two. But like with any investigation, we will follow the evidence as far as it takes us.”

The investigation was conducted by the Sexual Assault Section of LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division. Prosecutors have recommended that Rodriguez’s bail be set at $1.2 million. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in state prison.

Times staff writer Mark Puente contributed to this report.