Online video of apparent sex act in Santa Ana patrol car spurs investigation

Santa Ana police launched an internal investigation after a video of what appears to be a sex act being performed inside a patrol car surfaced online, the department said Friday.

The video, which was published online Thursday, was shot April 10 along train tracks near a recycling facility in Santa Ana, according to OC Weekly. An officer had cleared the area of homeless people before parking the cruiser beside a wall, the publication reported.

It is not clear who was inside the vehicle at the time.

“We are aware of the video released by a media outlet,” Cpl. Anthony Bertagna wrote in a statement. “There is an ongoing internal investigation. It is the city’s policy not to comment on any personnel matters.”

At first, the video — shot from a vantage point above the patrol car — shows movement in the driver’s seat, but it’s not clear what is happening. About halfway through the 29-second clip, the video focuses on the driver’s window, showing what appears to be a sex act occurring in the police car.