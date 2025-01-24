Riverside police launch investigation after officer seen smashing skateboard in viral video

The Riverside Police Department has launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing one of its officers reportedly destroying a person’s skateboard while they were not home.

In the viral video, which had more than 370,000 views as of Friday, half a dozen officers walk into the driveway of a girlfriend of a man they were trying to speak to, according to the video’s narrator. No one was apparently home when they knocked on the door.

One of the officers then finds a skateboard on the property and gets on. Someone in the background is heard saying, “Do an ollie,” referring to a skateboarding trick. The officer then tries several times to perform the trick.

Another officer is then seen picking up a hammer and stomping on the skateboard before breaking it in half.

The police department released a statement acknowledging that one of its officers damaged the skateboard. The video and the statement did not explain why police wanted to talk to the boyfriend of the woman who lived at the home.

“Our department takes this matter seriously and Chief [Larry] Gonzalez has initiated a thorough internal investigation to determine the facts,” according to the statement. “We hold our officers to the highest standards and remain committed to maintaining your trust through accountability and professionalism.”